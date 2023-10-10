Jordan’s Corner Indoor Inclusive Play in Scottsdale

Jordan’s Corner is a premier indoor play place in North Scottsdale, designed to create a community where child-led play, inclusion, and fun are encouraged, and differences are respected.

The indoor play space allows young children – from infancy to 6 years old – and their caregivers to engage in purposeful play where they can develop new skills, build relationships, and make meaningful memories.

Their focus on inclusive play allows children with different needs and play styles, including those with cognitive and physical disabilities, the opportunity to play side-by-side in the same play space, with others.

Have kids with noise sensitivities? They have headphones. Is your child in wheels? Their play space is accessible and inclusive – each table is 23” in height to accommodate inclusive play. At the same time, it allows typical children to view the world through a different, more diverse lens, developing awareness, respect, and understanding of people with all abilities.

Mrs. Sunshine is the Lead Educator at Jordan’s Corner, hosting “Music and Movement” on Mondays, a concert-style music experience on Wednesdays, and “Musical Storytime” on Fridays. Additionally, they regularly bring in various educators throughout the Valley including those from home school programs, therapy companies, as well as former educators.

Beyond the regular programming, Jordan’s Corner hosts many events including character meets, water days, dance parties, and more!

Join them on Halloween for Jordan’s Corner Spooktacular! Offering seven, one hour time slots all day from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., kids can enjoy:

Spooky Characters

Photo backdrop with BOO marquee letters

Trick or treat with neighbors

Creepy creatures meet & greet (9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. slots)

Spooky tunes with Sunshine (afternoon slots)

Costume contest

On site professional photos (additional cost)

Photo booth

Pumpkin patch

Bounce house

Spooky sensory play

Ball pit with slides

DIY take home slime craft (last two time slots)

Visit jordanscorneraz.com to sign up for their emails and to receive more information and be notified when tickets go on sale!