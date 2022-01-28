What to Put on a Baby Registry

I struggled A LOT with what to put on my baby registry. As a first time mom, I had absolutely no idea where to start.

I quickly became overwhelmed by all the baby products out there and felt an immense pressure that I “needed it all”. Thankfully, with the help of several friends who had recently had babies, I was able to use their recommendations to compile my registry.

While I don’t yet know which products and brands I’ll love the most, I hope by sharing my list of essentials, it can help some other first-time moms avoid the confusion and at least have a starting point.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s on my list:

Diapers (all different sizes–not just newborn)

Wipes (water wipes came highly recommended)

Swaddles (various types so we can figure out what works best for our baby)

A crib (we want one that can convert and be used later on, too)

Crib mattress

Crib sheets (was told to get multiple sets for backup)

Pack N Play

Stroller/Car seat combo

Extra car seat base

Bottles with different size nipples

Bottle cleaning brush

Bottle drying rack

Baby car mirrors (one for each of our cars)

Baby play gym

Baby swing

Bassinet

Bassinet sheets (again, was told to get multiple sets)

Baby carrier

Sound machine

Black out curtains

Baby bathtub

Baby thermometer

Baby gate

Outlet plug covers

Diaper rash cream

Changing pad

Diaper pail

Shopping cart cover

Highchair

Baby nail trimmers

Stroller caddy

Diaper bag

Baby monitor

Burp cloths

Stroller fan

Baby wash and washcloths

Bibs

Teething toys (Sophie the Giraffe was highly recommended)

Baby hangers

Baby hamper

Sippy cups

Infant spoons

Toddler bowls/plates

Spill proof snack containers

Rocking chair

Nursery decorations

Baby books

Clothes (sleepers, onesies, socks)

Of course, you might be able to find a lot of this secondhand and for a lot cheaper, or perhaps you’ll have some friends and family who give you hand-me-downs of things they no longer need.

At the end of the day, I was reminded by several moms that as long as my baby has a place to sleep, some diapers, wipes, and a few clothes, I’m pretty much set–the rest is just extra!