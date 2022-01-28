What to Put on a Baby Registry

I struggled A LOT with what to put on my baby registry. As a first time mom, I had absolutely no idea where to start.
I quickly became overwhelmed by all the baby products out there and felt an immense pressure that I “needed it all”. Thankfully, with the help of several friends who had recently had babies, I was able to use their recommendations to compile my registry.
While I don’t yet know which products and brands I’ll love the most, I hope by sharing my list of essentials, it can help some other first-time moms avoid the confusion and at least have a starting point.
Here’s a glimpse at what’s on my list:
- Diapers (all different sizes–not just newborn)
- Wipes (water wipes came highly recommended)
- Swaddles (various types so we can figure out what works best for our baby)
- A crib (we want one that can convert and be used later on, too)
- Crib mattress
- Crib sheets (was told to get multiple sets for backup)
- Pack N Play
- Stroller/Car seat combo
- Extra car seat base
- Bottles with different size nipples
- Bottle cleaning brush
- Bottle drying rack
- Baby car mirrors (one for each of our cars)
- Baby play gym
- Baby swing
- Bassinet
- Bassinet sheets (again, was told to get multiple sets)
- Baby carrier
- Sound machine
- Black out curtains
- Baby bathtub
- Baby thermometer
- Baby gate
- Outlet plug covers
- Diaper rash cream
- Changing pad
- Diaper pail
- Shopping cart cover
- Highchair
- Baby nail trimmers
- Stroller caddy
- Diaper bag
- Baby monitor
- Burp cloths
- Stroller fan
- Baby wash and washcloths
- Bibs
- Teething toys (Sophie the Giraffe was highly recommended)
- Baby hangers
- Baby hamper
- Sippy cups
- Infant spoons
- Toddler bowls/plates
- Spill proof snack containers
- Rocking chair
- Nursery decorations
- Baby books
- Clothes (sleepers, onesies, socks)
Of course, you might be able to find a lot of this secondhand and for a lot cheaper, or perhaps you’ll have some friends and family who give you hand-me-downs of things they no longer need.
At the end of the day, I was reminded by several moms that as long as my baby has a place to sleep, some diapers, wipes, and a few clothes, I’m pretty much set–the rest is just extra!