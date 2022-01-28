Monday, January 31, 2022
What to Put on a Baby Registry

Monique Seleen
I struggled A LOT with what to put on my baby registry. As a first time mom, I had absolutely no idea where to start. 

I quickly became overwhelmed by all the baby products out there and felt an immense pressure that I “needed it all”. Thankfully, with the help of several friends who had recently had babies, I was able to use their recommendations to compile my registry. 

While I don’t yet know which products and brands I’ll love the most, I hope by sharing my list of essentials, it can help some other first-time moms avoid the confusion and at least have a starting point. 

Here’s a glimpse at what’s on my list: 

  • Diapers (all different sizes–not just newborn) 
  • Wipes (water wipes came highly recommended) 
  • Swaddles (various types so we can figure out what works best for our baby) 
  • A crib (we want one that can convert and be used later on, too) 
  • Crib mattress 
  • Crib sheets (was told to get multiple sets for backup) 
  • Pack N Play 
  • Stroller/Car seat combo 
  • Extra car seat base 
  • Bottles with different size nipples 
  • Bottle cleaning brush 
  • Bottle drying rack
  • Baby car mirrors (one for each of our cars)
  • Baby play gym 
  • Baby swing 
  • Bassinet 
  • Bassinet sheets (again, was told to get multiple sets) 
  • Baby carrier 
  • Sound machine 
  • Black out curtains 
  • Baby bathtub 
  • Baby thermometer 
  • Baby gate 
  • Outlet plug covers 
  • Diaper rash cream 
  • Changing pad 
  • Diaper pail 
  • Shopping cart cover 
  • Highchair 
  • Baby nail trimmers 
  • Stroller caddy 
  • Diaper bag 
  • Baby monitor 
  • Burp cloths
  • Stroller fan 
  • Baby wash and washcloths
  • Bibs 
  • Teething toys (Sophie the Giraffe was highly recommended) 
  • Baby hangers 
  • Baby hamper
  • Sippy cups 
  • Infant spoons
  • Toddler bowls/plates 
  • Spill proof snack containers 
  • Rocking chair
  • Nursery decorations 
  • Baby books 
  • Clothes (sleepers, onesies, socks) 

 Of course, you might be able to find a lot of this secondhand and for a lot cheaper, or perhaps you’ll have some friends and family who give you hand-me-downs of things they no longer need. 

At the end of the day, I was reminded by several moms that as long as my baby has a place to sleep, some diapers, wipes, and a few clothes, I’m pretty much set–the rest is just extra! 

Monique Seleen

