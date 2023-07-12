Developing and Maintaining Kids’ Routines Over Summer Months

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to as the summer months roll around including vacations, increased flexibility and more family time. But with kids out of school, bedtimes get out of whack, screentime usage is hard to manage, and the overall structure that was nicely maintained by the routine of school is a thing of the past.

Summertime is a great opportunity for kids to relax and have fun, but it can also be a time of chaos and confusion. Without school it can be difficult for kids to stay on track and keep up with their responsibilities. As a parent it’s important to help your child stay organized and maintain a sense of structure over the summer.

To start the summer off right, create a new daily routine. Routines are important for kids because they offer a sense of stability and security. Routines support a child’s mental health and lessen anxiety of the unpredictable.

Here are some ways to establish solid routines which can in turn help youngsters with time management skills and build healthy habits.

Create a summer schedule. This should include a mix of activities like playing outdoors and engaging in physical activity, reading and other educational activities, spending time with friends and exploring creative outlets.

Make sure to include some downtime as well so your child can relax and recharge. But establish screentime limits so the hours aren’t sucked away on this mindless activity. You can also use the schedule to assign chores and other responsibilities such as taking care of the family pet, helping plan daily meals and keeping the common areas of your house tidy.

Establish a designated workspace. This can be a desk or table in a quiet area of the house. Make sure the workspace is stocked with all the necessary supplies, such as paper, pens and other materials. Encourage your child to use the workspace for studying, reading and completing assignments.

Set clear parameters for your child. Make sure they understand what is expected of them each day and set a reward schedule like a trip to the movies or a special treat for meeting goals.

Stay connected. Make sure to check in with your child regularly to see how they’re doing with their personal goals and provide support and encouragement along the way. Schedules don’t need to be as rigid in the summer, but a general daily plan is good for kids and parents alike.

By following these tips, you can help your child stay organized and maintain a sense of structure over the summer. With a little bit of planning and effort you can ensure that your child has a productive and enjoyable summer.