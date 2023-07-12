From July 1 through August 13, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is teaming up with Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation for their annual Back-to- School Dental Hygiene Program.

The program is designed to instill healthy habits, such as good oral hygiene, in children equipping participants with the knowledge and tools for improved wellbeing throughout life.

Through a variety of fun, interactive magic shows hosted by the beloved “The Great Flossini” and his Totally Tooth-Ular Magic Show kids will be educated about the importance of proper dental hygiene, with the hopes of inspiring them to practice these habits on an ongoing basis including brushing, flossing and visiting the dentist.

Other activities planned for the six-week program include:

Toothsaver Necklaces : Lets kids make a special necklace to save their tooth for the Tooth Fairy.

: Lets kids make a special necklace to save their tooth for the Tooth Fairy. Color Me Creative Tooth Pictures : A program where children draw a silly picture of a tooth as they learn about proper dental hygiene.

: A program where children draw a silly picture of a tooth as they learn about proper dental hygiene. Tuesday Toothdays! : Every Tuesday a special tooth-related activity will be offered to visitors.

: Every Tuesday a special tooth-related activity will be offered to visitors. Nibble, Bite, Chomp! Animal Teeth Puppets: Introduces children to different types of animal teeth after which they create their own animal puppet.

Thanks to Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix will also distribute boxes of free dental supplies to the first 200 teachers who sign up to attend the Museum’s Educator Resource Day and Expo taking place on Wednesday, July 12th.

The boxes will include “Smile Bags” containing a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and an educational card which Educators can distribute to their students, providing a tangible resource to children and families to promote healthy dental practices in the home each day.

All programs and activities are free with paid Museum admission of $17.00 per person. Children under the age of 1 are free.

A full list of programs and activities can be found on the Museum’s web calendar at https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/events.