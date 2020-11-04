Hubbard Family Swim School opens new location in Goodyear



Hubbard Family Swim School has opened a fourth location in the Market at Estrella Falls, 1785 N. Pebble Creek Parkway in Goodyear.

Derek Cochran, general manager of the Goodyear location, says the new pool uses a state-of-the-art water-cleaning technology, AquaGen Hyper Dissolved Oxygen System, designed to make the water cleaner, clearer and softer — using fewer chemicals.

Hubbard Family Swim School, which has been in business for 22 years, offers year-round, indoor swim lessons for babies and children up to age 12. Baby Splash classes for ages 8 weeks to 5 months are free to parents who pay a one-time $25 registration fee and participate along with their baby in the 30-minute water acclimation classes.

Registration for fall and winter swim lessons is underway at all Hubbard locations, including Phoenix, Peoria and Mesa. Call 602-971-4044 or visit hubbardswim.com