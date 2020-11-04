Boyce Thompson Arboretum opens new Wallace Desert Garden

Boyce Thompson Arboretum recently opened the 13-acre Wallace Desert Garden, culminating five years of work to remove and replant 5,000 desert plants from a private collection in Scottsdale.

The new 13-acre Wallace Desert Garden lies within Boyce Thompson’s natural desert setting with spectacular views of Picketpost Mountain and the Superstition Mountains. It includes 1.5 miles of new walking trails and loops, two water crossings, and gathering areas for special events. The main trail is wheelchair accessible and will guide visitors in a single direction.

“If you are looking to find an escape, this is an outdoor experience you can enjoy with your family and it is only a one-hour drive east of the Valley of the Sun,” said Executive Director Lynne Nemeth in a statement.

The Wallace Desert Garden was supposed to open in March but the opening was postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We require face coverings to enter, walk and enjoy the gardens and require physical distancing to protect our customers,” said Nemeth. “Also remember to bring your camera for great photos of both the desert wildlife and for those memorable family shots.”

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, America’s largest desert Arboretum, is located on Highway 60, one hour east of the Valley, in the foothills near Superior. Founded in 1924, the gardens offer easy walking trails with views of 19,000 desert plants from around the world.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Guided tours are available for an additional $5 and require preregistration. There is no advance registration required to explore the Arboretum on your own. Dogs on a leash are welcome. For more information, call 520-689-2723 or visit btarboretum.org