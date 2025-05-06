Coping as a New Empty Nester

When your child takes their first steps toward independence, whether they’re heading off to college or moving to a new city, it can be a challenging time. Many parents making the transition to a household without a child present can experience an overwhelming sense of grief, sadness, or loneliness. Psychology Today refers to this type of distress as Empty Nest Syndrome.

Some parents experience a sense of joy, pride, and even relief when entering this new chapter. Whatever feelings you may be experiencing, the good or the bad, it’s important to remember that it is completely normal.

Here are a few ways to cope when becoming an empty nester:

Allow Yourself to Feel

The first step in coping with this major transition is to allow yourself to feel all your emotions, without judgement. It’s okay to feel a mix of sadness, joy, relief, or even confusion during this time. Instead of suppressing your emotions, give yourself permission to feel and process. Journal, speak with a trusted friend, or find a therapist.

Stay Connected

Even though you’re no longer in the same home as your child, that doesn’t mean you have to stay distant. Scheduling video calls, texting throughout the week, or even sending care packages can help you feel a bit closer, despite the distance.

Focus on Yourself

I know it can be difficult to prioritize yourself after years of prioritizing someone else’s needs for so long, but take this time to rediscover yourself. Dive back into a long-lost hobby, join a fitness class, or begin a new project. Now’s the perfect time to focus on your own growth with the newfound time you have.

Seek Support

You don’t have to go through this transition alone. Many parents find comfort in joining support groups, whether online or in-person, where they can share experiences with others who are going through similar experiences. Sometimes, talking to someone who truly understands can make all the difference. You might also want to consider reaching out to a counselor or therapist if you’re struggling to navigate your feelings during this transitional period.

Becoming an empty nester can be a difficult adjustment, but it also opens up new possibilities and opportunities for both you and your child. Whether you’re excited or uncertain, try to embrace the change and find a community to uplift you along the way.

