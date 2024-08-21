Tips for Eating Out with Toddlers

As a first-time parent, I used to envision taking my toddler to a coffee shop for a date. In it, we shared pastries and heartfelt conversations. But every time, the reality looked more like me picking up half-bitten pastries from the floor, wiping crumbs from the table, and trying to keep my toddler from roaming to other tables.

And that was just coffee.

Dinner is another beast—one I rarely attempt with small children for fear that I’ll regret the experience, secretly wishing I’d just stayed home and baked a frozen pizza.

But Megan McNamee, MPH, RDN, and Judy Delaware, OTR/L, CLC, from Feeding Littles believe eating out with toddlers doesn’t have to feel like wrangling a beast. In fact, it can be a pleasant experience with a few helpful strategies.

Their number one tip?

Megan says, “Don’t strap toddlers in the highchair until it’s time for food.”

Why?

Toddlers don’t enjoy containment, so save those precious few minutes for the meal itself. Of course, some children have more patience for containment than others—but if you have a runner, this tactic is the best way to manage restaurants.

So, what do frazzled caretakers do with toddlers until the meal arrives?

Here are a few other helpful ideas from Feeding Littles:

Have them sit on someone’s lap.

Expect to stand up and walk around a bit. New walkers need to move! Washing hands with antsy littles is a great starting place. Plus, it reinforces the habit of good hygiene! If that’s not enough movement time, try walking them outside or near the front of the restaurant where you won’t trip up any bustling restaurant staff.

Prepare a restaurant-only busy bag with toys and activities they haven’t seen before. Wiki Stix, board books, small figurines, stickers or Band-Aids, crayons and paper, card or memory games (older kids), small cars and mini dry erase boards are all great for tabletop play.

Instead of ordering the children’s meals first, ward off their hunger with a small snack, such as dry cereal or freeze-dried strawberries. This way, they aren’t done eating long before the adult meals come out. (If you have slow eaters, then this tip doesn’t apply.)

Generally, devices aren’t ideal at the dinner table because children can start to associate eating with watching a screen. However, we’ve all been there—the over stimulating atmosphere, slow service, melt downs—if you need to pull out a device, it’s best just to put it away when the meal comes so your children focus on eating.

Preview the menu, when possible, so you’re ready to order beforehand and ask for the check when the food arrives. This will make your mealtime length appropriate for short attention spans.

The best way for children to get used to restaurants?

Practice, practice, practice!

As for caretakers, stop envisioning (like I used to) the nice, relaxing sit-down meal. Instead, consider what is developmentally appropriate and keep expectations low—this will help everyone get the most out of the experience. And it isn’t forever—as most children age, they’re capable of sitting longer.

Until then, choose family-friendly restaurants, and Megan adds—don’t forget to tip your restaurant staff!