Friday, February 26, 2021
Early Childhood Day at the Capitol goes virtual

Early Childhood Day, Arizona Early Childhood Alliance
Photo from 2020 Early Childhood Day courtesy of facebook.com/azearlychildhoodalliance/

On Tuesday, March 9, early childhood educators, parents, community partners, and other early childhood champions will gather virtually for the annual Early Childhood Day at the Capitol.

This is an opportunity to show policymakers why early learning is a critical part of vibrant communities and the impact early learning investments have made for children, families, and educators across Arizona.

Choose from several activities including live panel discussions, training and live viewings of a state House or Senate committee in action. The event runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and meetings with state legislators will be scheduled throughout the week.

This event is sponsored by the Arizona Early Childhood Alliance (AZECA), which represents 53 cross-sector partners statewide and serves as Arizona’s shared and unified voice on early childhood. AZECA’s goal is to ensure all Arizona children are prepared for kindergarten and are on track to succeed by the end of third grade.

Learn more and register at azeca.org/arizona-legislative-day-event

