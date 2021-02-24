Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Articles So there’s a new local children’s book author...
ArticlesBooksPregnancy

So there’s a new local children’s book author…

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
19

When she was pregnant with her son Max, Sarah Land of Phoenix underwent a period of self-reflection and angst common to many in the midst of a second pregnancy.

“You have this perfect firstborn, this perfect family dynamic, and you wonder, ‘What have I done? Why am I changing it?’,” she remembers. “When you’re pregnant, you tend to overthink things.”

She expressed her thoughts, feelings and worries in a private journal, figuring that’s where they would stay. Then, about 16 months ago, she revisited what she’d written and “picked up the pen again.”

She realized her journal entries expressed misgivings many women feel but don’t discuss. “We’re ashamed [to express any doubts],” she says. “I didn’t feel particularly supported in my journey through the second pregnancy. It didn’t feel like sunshine and roses to me.”

She wanted to channel those thoughts in a positive direction that might prove comforting to other families in the same situation. Her book, “So There’s a Sibling” offers affirmation and acceptance to second-time parents while gently soothing the worries of an older sibling.

When the concept for her children’s book started taking shape, Land knew that “illustrations could make or break it.” She was immediately drawn to the “sweet, soft, honest, heartfelt” illustrations provided by her collaborator, Ari Miller, at Canadian-based FreisenPress. “She nailed it every time,” says Land, who will work with Miller on future books in the “So There…” series, tackling topics like moving to a new community or experiencing the loss of a loved one.

“So There’s a Sibling” doesn’t shy away from tough questions second-time parents ask themselves, like, “Is there enough space for you both in [my heart]?”

Land remembers the first moment she held both Max, now 4, and his big sister Piper, now 6, in her arms. “It’s a magic moment,” she remembers. “My heart just grew. You can’t remember a moment when there was just one child. Your love explodes, especially when you see your oldest being a sibling.” Some of the illustrations in her book, including one where a toddler is trying to feed the baby, “are from my own memory.”

Sarah’s message to other growing families? “I’ve been there, it’s going to be OK.”

Her self-published book is available in hardback, paperback or eBook formats and retails for $8.99 and up (depending on the vendor) at FriesenPress.com, Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

Previous articleRaising Outdoor Kids: Hiking Arizona trails less traveled
Next articleEarly Childhood Day at the Capitol goes virtual
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Early Childhood Day at the Capitol goes virtual

RAK Staff -
On Tuesday, March 9, early childhood educators, parents, community partners, and other early childhood champions will gather virtually for the annual Early Childhood Day...
Read more
Articles

Raising Outdoor Kids: Hiking Arizona trails less traveled

Lisa Van Loo -
This is high season for hiking in Arizona. With our unseasonably warm weather and all-too-brief “winter” this year, our trails are all the more...
Read more
Articles

Get information on speech and language development by text

RAK Staff -
Parents and caregivers who have concerns about their child’s speech and language development have free access to a resource from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,068FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
864FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Events Calendar

« February 2021 » loading...
S M T W T F S
2
4
6

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO