4 commonly asked questions about childbirth, answered

When you have a little one on the way, you want to be able to trust the team that will help bring them into the world. With a variety of specialists ranging from board-certified lactation consultants to nurse-midwives and more, Dignity Health Arizona’s Family Birth Centers are here to help you make your birthing experience everything you want it to be. Bringing your baby into the world takes a team: Your bundle. Our joy.

Join us as we answer some common questions about childbirth.

How can I benefit from parenting classes?

Whether you’re having your first or your third child, you can likely benefit from attending a parenting class. At Dignity Health Arizona Family Birth Centers, our teams of trained instructors help soon-to-be parents learn about a variety of topics, including:

Breastfeeding

Childbirth

Newborn care

Child and infant safety

Prenatal exercise and activity

Pregnancy and postpartum support

And more

Our instructors across Arizona are passionate about educating new parents to help them have a smooth transition. Learn more, and register for a class in Gilbert, Phoenix, Chandler, or Prescott Valley today.

What is a nurse-midwife, and do I need one?

Nurse-midwives are an alternative to OBGYNs when it comes to pregnancy care and labor and delivery. They have a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in midwifery, and they focus on providing natural and low-tech delivery care. That means they typically try to avoid pain medications and labor inductions when possible.

It is important to note that nurse-midwives are not able to perform surgery, so they may not be a great fit for women with high-risk pregnancies. However, skilled OBGYNs at our Family Birth Centers can step in if there is an emergency during birth.

If you think you could benefit from the care of a midwife, schedule an appointment with one at our Family Birth Centers today.

What should I expect in a NICU?

A NICU, or nursery intensive care unit, is a place where newborns needing treatment after birth can receive the compassionate care they deserve. Babies may require a temporary stay in the NICU if they are born early, with low weight, or with a medical condition. Our Family Birth Center in Chandler is home to a Level IIE NICU, and we have a more advanced Level III NICU and Joint Commission-certified Perinatal Care Center in Phoenix.

We understand it can be difficult when your little one is in the NICU, so our team of neonatologists, respiratory therapists, and registered nurses are here to help. They focus on treating sick, premature, and high-risk babies while also incorporating family-centered care. This means they encourage parents to touch, hold, bathe, change, and feed their baby as often as is appropriate for their condition, which can make the eventual transition to home easier for all.

Where can I find board-certified lactation consultants in Arizona?

Our Family Birth Centers in Gilbert, Chandler, and Phoenix each have a team of board-certified lactation consultants who are here to help new mothers breastfeed. While this process is natural, it may not come naturally to new mothers. In fact, a study of 418 new moms found that 92% experienced difficulties with breastfeeding within the first three days after birth. Lactation consultants can help pinpoint issues and provide solutions, making it more likely that mothers are successful and able to reach their breastfeeding goals.

Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Family Birth Center is recognized as a birth facility that offers exceptional care for breastfeeding moms and their babies. This designation awarded by Baby-Friendly USA represents the highest accreditation for birth centers. As a Baby-Friendly facility, we are committed to providing care based on the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)-endorsed steps to successful breastfeeding.

New arrivals are a team effort. Choose a team you trust.

No matter what kind of care you are looking for, you can trust in the teams across Dignity Health Arizona's Family Birth Centers.

