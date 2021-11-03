Books celebrating the history, heritage and culture of Native American

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Maricopa County Library District has handpicked these books to help your family learn about the rich and diverse cultures of Native people. Looking for more titles? Check out the library’s Featured Collection at mcldaz.org or visit a location near you.

PICTURE BOOKS

I Sang You Down from the Stars by Tasha Spillett-Sumner, Illustrated by Michaeka Goade

Tasha Spillett-Sumner and Michaela Goade, two Indigenous creators, bring beautiful words and luminous art together in a resonant celebration of the bond between mother and child.

Tasha Spillett-Sumner and Michaela Goade, two Indigenous creators, bring beautiful words and luminous art together in a resonant celebration of the bond between mother and child. Josie Dances by Denise Lajimodiere, Illustrated by Angela Erdrich

As she prepares for her first powwow, an Ojibwa girl practices her dance steps, gets help from her family, and is inspired by the soaring flight of Migizi, the eagle.

TEEN

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

A groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community. Now, as the deceptions—and deaths—keep growing, Daunis must learn what it means to be a strong Anishinaabe kwe (Ojibwe woman).

A groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community. Now, as the deceptions—and deaths—keep growing, Daunis must learn what it means to be a strong Anishinaabe kwe (Ojibwe woman). Walking in Two Worlds by Wab Kinew

An Indigenous teen girl is caught between two worlds, both real and virtual, in the YA fantasy debut from bestselling Indigenous author Wab Kinew.

ELEMENTARY (JUVENILE)

Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac

Told in verse inspired by oral storytelling, this novel about the COVID-19 pandemic tells the story of a Wabanaki girl’s quarantine on her grandparent’s reservation and the local dog that becomes her best friend.

Told in verse inspired by oral storytelling, this novel about the COVID-19 pandemic tells the story of a Wabanaki girl’s quarantine on her grandparent’s reservation and the local dog that becomes her best friend. Healer of the Water Monster by Brian Young

A novel inspired by Navajo culture follows the experiences of a boy whose summer at his grandmother’s reservation home is shaped by his uncle’s addictions and an encounter with a sacred being from the Navajo creation story.

ADULT

The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

A haunting novel spanning several generations, The Seed Keeper follows a Dakhóta family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most.

A haunting novel spanning several generations, The Seed Keeper follows a Dakhóta family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most. Poet Warrior by Joy Harjo

Three-term poet laureate Joy Harjo offers a vivid, lyrical, and inspiring call for love and justice in this contemplation of her trailblazing life.

Maricopa County Library District Library Locations: Find your library here.

Aguila Library

Asante Library (Surprise)El Mirage Library

Fairway Library (Sun City)

Fountain Hills Library

Gila Bend Library

Goodyear Library

Guadalupe Library

Hollyhock Library (Surprise)

Litchfield Park Library

North Valley Regional Library

Northwest Regional Library

Perry Library (Gilbert)

Queen Creek Library

Ed Robson Library (Sun Lakes)

Southeast Regional Library (Gilbert)

Sun City Library

White Tank Library (Waddell)