Daily Dose review: Brunch? Don’t mind if I do!

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

Our toddler LOVES pancakes and I’m talking about ‘eats a pancake every morning and sometimes for other meals’ sort of love. So, when Daily Dose asked if we’d be willing to try out their restaurant for his 3rd birthday recently, we decided that was perfect because he could order pancakes made by someone other than mom as a special treat!

When I first looked into Daily Dose, it seemed to be geared more towards adults based on the menu items, but we were pleasantly surprised! Each kiddo got an adorable ‘Rylan’s Kidz Menu’ and the menu had plenty of fun activities for the kids to do while we waited! The kid choices are only $5.50 and there were lots of options! Kids can choose from both breakfast and lunch items, and they could get dishes like pancakes, waffles, chicken strips, mac n cheese, or grilled cheese (and so much more!). My 3-year-old chose pancakes (obviously) which came topped with yummy powdered sugar and my 8 year old went with chicken fingers & fries. We also ordered some chips and guacamole and a huge pretzel to share for the table.

As I’m sure you know by now, my husband is all about the Mexican dishes, so surprise, surprise…he ordered a quesadilla with a chipotle tortilla, pulled chicken, and smoked mozzarella. It came with a side of crispy polenta tots which we had never had before! I’ve seen polenta in the grocery store and now I’m feeling a little more inspired. I ordered on the lighter side after the chops and pretzel and ordered the citrus avocado salad with this amazing cilantro lime dressing! The food came out quickly and it was all so delicious—we had no leftovers to take home!

The staff was welcoming and helpful with our 3 kiddos and all the food was wonderful but I’ll definitely have to go back and try some of their other menu items like banana bread French toast and breakfast nachos. I know the kids would also love to try some of those other kid options as well.

Daily Dose has three locations in Old Town Scottsdale, Midtown Phoenix, and Tempe and while they’ve traditionally only offered breakfast and lunch, the Scottsdale location is now serving dinner!

Make sure to also check out their fall seasonal menu! Pumpkin crunch pancakes?! Sign me up!