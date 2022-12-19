Winter Animals & Cozy Reads

Librarians across Maricopa County Library District have recommended their favorite winter-themed stories for your family to explore! Many of these titles are available in print, eBook, or Audiobook format from your library. Looking for more? Check out all your library has to offer at mcldaz.org!

0-3 YEARS OLD

Love Matters Most By Mij Kelly and Gerry Turley

This bear has lost something that is very dear to her. Discover what this polar bear is searching for in a fun, wintery landscape!

Why you’ll love it: “This adorable story is sure to warm the hearts of readers throughout the chilly season.”

– Brittany from Southeast Regional Library

Bear is Awake! An Alphabet Story By Hannah E Harrison

At first glance this seems like a simple alphabet book, but it actually tells the story of bear’s day as he has fun with a new friend.

Why you’ll love it: “Much of the story is told through the illustrations. The expressions and body language of the bear and the humans are so genuine and heartfelt. You’ll want to read it again and again!”

– Janelle from Litchfield Park

4-6 YEARS OLD

A Big Bed for Little Snow By Grace Lin

Little Snow begins winter with a new, fluffy bed that Mommy made for him. But, there is “no jumping,” says Mommy! When she’s not looking, he jumps, jumps, jumps on it, and tiny feathers escape the bed and flutter softly down. Learn what happens by the end of winter in this charming story.

Why you’ll love it: “This cute explanation for snow will delight your little ones!”

— Linda M. from Perry Library

I’m Going to Give You a Polar Bear Hug!

By Caroline B. Cooney and Tim Warnes

Hold your little one close as you read through the various hugs given to our favorite winter animals!

Why you’ll love it: “This rhyming tale creatively explores furry friends and is sure to get stuck in your head.”

– Brittany from Southwest Regional Library

1st- 3rd GRADE

A Long Road on a Short Day By Gary D. Schmidt & Elizabeth Stuckney

Young Samuel joins his father for a daylong tromp through the snow to make a trade for a cow. As they visit various members of their rural community, the father makes a series of trades that are not the brown-eyed cow Samuel’s mother was wanting. In the end, the day is a success and Samuel ends up with his own surprise as well.

Why you’ll love it: “With full-page illustrations in every chapter, this transitional novel makes a great family read-aloud, or a cozy book for a progressing reader.”

– Janelle from Litchfield Park

Blizzard By Jon Rocco

The blizzard covered this Rhode Island town with 40 inches of snow—it was fun at first, but by day five, food is beginning to run low and cars can not drive on the snow-filled roads. Who was going to save the day? Ten-year-old John, of course!

Why you’ll love it: “Kids and parents alike will love this telling of the author’s true adventure during the infamous Blizzard of 1978.”

– Linda M. from Perry Library

4th- 6th GRADE

Greenglass House By Kate Milford

At Greenglass House, the innkeeper’s adopted 12-year-old son, Milo, is beginning his winter vacation when several guests unexpectedly start arriving. A mystery unfolds as they tell their stories, objects go missing, and the truth about Greenglass House comes to light.

Why you’ll love it: “This is a heartwarming and cozy mystery with a ghost story and an introverted hero at its center. The descriptions of the house and its history, peculiar characters, and snowy setting makes this a great story to sink into this winter.”

– Jennifer from Library Administration

Breadcrumbs By Anne Ursu

Once upon a time, Hazel and Jack were best friends. Suddenly, Jack stopped talking to Hazel and disappeared into a forest with a mysterious woman made of ice. Now, it’s up to Hazel to venture after him in the woods that are nothing like what she’s read about in books!

Why you’ll love it: “This modern-day fairy tale is a retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” that will keep you chilled with the power of fantasy and warm you with a coming of age experience.”

– Lindsey from Library Administration

Teens

My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories Edited by Stephanie Perkins

Savor the unique, cozy world with each story that fits your holiday taste or skip the ones that are your seasonal fruitcake. Contributing authors include young adult favorites Holly Black, David Levithan, Jenny Han, Matt de la Peña and more!

Why you’ll love it: “Whether you enjoy celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah, Winter Solstice or the New Year, there’s something in this short story anthology for everyone. I especially loved “Midnights” By Rainbow Rowell.”

– Lindsey from Library Administration

The Christmas Clash

By Suzanne Park

When the Riverwood mall is about to be sold to a developer, Chloe Kwan and Peter Li have to put aside their differences and work together to try to save the mall where their parents own restaurants. Can two teenagers save the mall, their parents livelihoods, and their holiday season?!

Why you’ll love it: “This novel is fun and lighthearted while working through how communities change and how difficult family dynamics can be. It shows how food, friendship, and the holiday season can help solve problems.”

– Stacey from Library Administration