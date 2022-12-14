Holiday Gift Ideas: Part 3

Taliesin West. Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert laboratory. Offers a broad range of experiences for the public. See tours page for more information. Reservations are strongly recommended. 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale.

Taliesin West. Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert laboratory. Offers a broad range of experiences for the public. See tours page for more information. Reservations are strongly recommended. 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale.

Arizona Science Center.

, and

, give audiences and guests the chance to embark in hands-on learning and create a memorable experience that will last a lifetime. Family-friendly and adult-only events. You will find the latest weekend events and up to the minute Phoenix activities for the entire family on our events calendar.

Featured Exhibition: Planes! Trains! Rockets! Cars! Explore the technology of transportation. 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix.