Holiday Gift Ideas: Part 3

Here are some cool stocking stuffer experience ideas your family will enjoy.
Movie Tickets or Gift Cards
- Harkins Theaters. A family owned and operated business, founded and based in Arizona. With 33 locations in four states and the 5th largest theatre circuit in North America. Locations in Phoenix, Southern and Northern Arizona. harkins.com
- AMC Theaters. Experience the AMC difference of premium formats that bring you superior acoustics, richer imagery, and a choice between Real D® 3D, Dolby Cinema®, and IMAX® technologies. In select locations, reserve your seats when you purchase tickets online and relax into the spacious comforts of our AMC luxe recliners. Locations in Surprise, Glendale, Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. amctheatres.com
- Cinemark. A leader in the motion picture exhibition industry. The third largest in the U.S. with 318 theatres and 4,392 screens in 42 states. cinemark.com
- Regal Theaters. A subsidiary of the Cineworld Group. Experience the ultimate in movie sight and sound. 1012 S. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert. regmovies.com
- Roadhouse Cinemas. An unparalleled movie and dining experience. Open 365 days a year, a fabulous restaurant menu created by an award-winning chef and restaurateur, and an impressively creative full bar featuring high-quality wines, local craft beers, and specialty drinks. Giant Bowl of Gourmet White Popcorn with real butter, Artisan Gelato, Keg Rootbeer, and cheesecake. Comfortable recliners with a call button for servers to be enjoyed while experiencing state-of-the-art digital projection and 7.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound. Locations in Scottsdale and Tucson. roadhousecinemas.com
- Landmark Theaters. With 8 screens equipped with Dolby Digital sound with JBL speaker systems and NEC digital projectors. A sophisticated experience for adults seeking the best of new arthouse and mainstream cinema, but also provides the community with the latest studio family fare. 15257 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. landmarktheatres.com
- MajesticNeighborhood Cinema Grill. Locally owned and operated since 2016. Featuring service at your seat, where guests enjoy full-service dining during their movie. Each location features a lobby bar with full food and beverage service. Locations in Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe. majesticphx.com
Restaurants Gift Cards
- Rainforest Cafe. Adventurous and entertaining for the whole family. A tropical rainforest with waterfalls, lush vegetation, indigenous creatures and fun food. 5000 S. Arizona Mills Cir., Tempe. rainforestcafe.com
- Luci’s at the Orchard. Offering a unique marketplace, cafe, coffee/juice bar, and vintage ice cream shop. Enjoy the citrus orchard, dog friendly patio and splash pad for the kids. lucisorchard.com
- Rustler’s Rooste. Established in 1971. Rumor is that the original site was a hideout for cattle rustlers. Serving the finest steaks, ribs, chicken, and seafood in Phoenix. Plus unique appetizers like rattlesnake. Live country-western music every night. Beautiful view of the city. 8383 South 48th St., Phoenix. rustlersrooste.com
- Organ Stop Pizza. Come hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ and enjoy affordable specialty pizzas, pastas, appetizers, sandwiches, salad bar, desserts, a variety of soft drinks, beer, and wine. 1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa. organstoppizza.com
- Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles. A Phoenix Soul Food kitchen. Know for their fried chicken and waffles. Lo Lo’s also offers soul food favorites like collard green, shrimp & grits, mac & cheese, salmon croquettes, fried green tomatoes and Kool-Aide. Locations in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. loloschickenandwaffles.com
- Eegees. An Arizona icon! Blending real fruit into frozen goodness. Flavors like Lemon, Strawberry, Piña Colada, Skinny Berry and the Flavor of the Month. All drinks has bits of real fruit! Plus, iconic subs, such as the original grinder, along with salads, fries and ranch tasty enough to drink. Locations in Phoenix & Southern Arizona. eegees.com
- Little Anthony’s Diner. A fun family 50’s themed restaurant. Live entertainment Friday & Saturday evenings. Classic Car shows twice a month. 7010 E. Broadway, Tucson. littleanthonysdiner.com
- Pinnacle Peak Steak House. Home of the World Famous Mesquite-Grilled Cowboy Steak. Serves real Western food in an authentic Old West atmosphere. One rule, no ties allowed! Anyone that enters with a tie will have it cut off. located in the Trail Dust Town, which has local shops, amusement rides, and stunt shows. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson. pinnaclepeaktucson.com
- Big Nose Kate’s Saloon. Dress the family up in western gear to take pictures, behind the authentic 1880s bar, on the piano, or with a cowboy or saloon girl, all for FREE! Plus, toe-tapping, hand-slapping, live country entertainment and great food. 417 E. Allen St., Tombstone. bignosekatestombstone.com
Museums Memberships
- I.D.E.A. Museum. Owned by the City of Mesa and supported by the i.d.e.a. Museum Foundation – offers art and hands-on activities that support early learning, nurture creative thinking and engage families in quality time and art exhibitions for kids of all ages. 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa. ideamuseum.org
- Arizona Museum of Natural History. Dinosaurs, gold panning, ancient civilizations, geology, mammoths, a flash flood, and so much more! 53 N. Macdonald, Mesa. arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org
- Taliesin West. Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert laboratory. Offers a broad range of experiences for the public. See tours page for more information. Reservations are strongly recommended. 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale. franklloydwright.org
- Phoenix Art Museum. Igniting imaginations, for every generation. Make the most of your visit with interactive and meaningful art experiences. 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. phxart.org
- Arizona Science Center. Come discover the world of science and imagination. Events and attractions includes the Dorrance Planetarium, and The W.O.N.D.E.R. Center, give audiences and guests the chance to embark in hands-on learning and create a memorable experience that will last a lifetime. Family-friendly and adult-only events. You will find the latest weekend events and up to the minute Phoenix activities for the entire family on our events calendar. Featured Exhibition: Planes! Trains! Rockets! Cars! Explore the technology of transportation. 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. azscience.org
- Children’s Museum of Phoenix. Learning is a joy with three floors of hands-on, exhibits. The Museum’s exhibits are thoughtfully designed to be unique, to arouse curiosity, and to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations. 215 N. 7th Street., Phoenix. childrensmuseumofphoenix.org
- Desert Botanical Garden. Discover the tranquil vibrancy of 50,000 desert plants nestled amid the red rocks of the Papago Buttes. 1201 N. Galvin Pwy., Phoenix. dbg.org
- Heard Museum. Dedicated to the presentation, interpretation and advancement of American Indian art, emphasizing its intersection with broader artistic and cultural themes. 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. heard.org
- Desert Caballeros Western Museum. A gem in the heart of historic Wickenburg, Desert Caballeros Western Museum’s mission is to share the diverse stories, cultures and experiences of the West. 21 N. Frontier St., Wickenburg. westernmuseum.org
- River of Time Museum & Exploration Center. A distinctive non-profit organization with a focus on water conservation, that’s also an interactive, educational, family-fun destination. 12901 N. La Montana Dr., Fountain Hills. riveroftime.center
- Chandler Museum. A cultural destination unlike any other with engaging, community-focused programs and forums, as well as world-class traveling exhibits. 300 S. Chandler Village Dr., Chandler. chandleraz.gov
- Tohono Chul. Delight in the experience of having nature at your fingertips. Stroll along winding paths past soaring Saguaros, through themed botanical gardens and marvel at a chance encounter with a resident hummingbird. Enjoy quiet retreat in the artfully designed relaxation spots sprinkled throughout the lush grounds. Various art and garden exhibits reveal the unique qualities of the Sonoran region and renew a deep appreciation for the treasures of the desert. 7366 Paseo del Norte, Tucson. tohonochul.org
- The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. Over 500 antique and contemporary dollhouses and roomboxes, while special exhibitions highlight the breadth and diversity of the art of miniatures. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr., Tucson. theminitimemachine.org
- Tucson Botanical Garden. Connecting people with plants and nature through art, science, history, and culture. 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson. tucsonbotanical.org
- International Wildlife Museum. Dedicated to increasing knowledge and appreciation of the diverse wildlife of the world as well as explaining the role of wildlife management in conservation. 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd., Tucson. thewildlifemuseum.org
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Inspiring people to live in harmony with the natural world by fostering love, appreciation, and understanding of the Sonoran Desert. 2021 N. Kinney Rd., Tucson. desertmuseum.org
- Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block. Connecting art to life through meaningful and engaging experiences that inspire discovery, spark creativity and promote cultural understanding. 140 N. Main Ave., Tucson. tucsonmuseumofart.org
- Pima Air & Space Museum. One of the world’s largest aerospace museums. Explore 6 hangars, the 80-acre airfield, and 400 aircraft from around the globe. With examples from every era, recurring new acquisitions, and thousands of artifacts, every visit is an experience of discovery. 6000 E. Valencia Rd., Tucson. pimaair.org
