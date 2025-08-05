GIVEAWAY – A Girl’s Night Destination: Wine Girl in Scottsdale

Looking for a fun, Instagram-worthy night out with your girlfriends or fellow moms in need of a well-deserved break? Wine Girl in Old Town Scottsdale delivers the perfect mix of stylish ambiance, delicious bites, and—of course—plenty of wine.

I got to plan a fun mother/daughter outing with my mom, her friend of almost 40 years, and her daughter to check it out. It was such a perfect place to catch up while enjoying each other’s company in the cutest setting!

Whether you’re looking to get together with friends or celebrating a special occasion such as a bachelorette, bridal shower, or birthday, here’s what you can look forward to when visiting Wine Girl:

The Atmosphere

The vibe? Think ultra-feminine and playful, with lots of pink accents and comfy seating made for lounging and laughter. It’s a space designed for celebration and connection, all while sipping something bubbly.

When the heat finally starts to taper off, Wine Girl’s outdoor patio is the place to be. With cozy seating, twinkling lights, and a lively yet laid-back atmosphere, it’s the ideal backdrop for a happy hour toast or a leisurely evening enjoying the fresh air.

The Food

As for the menu—you’ll find small bites that pair perfectly with your wine. You can’t go wrong with signature charcuterie board – which is what we tried! It comes with an artful arrangement of meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts, and a sweet honeycomb drizzle. It’s the kind of board perfect for grazing while you chat.

Wine Girl also boasts wood-fired pizzas with options everyone will love! Whether you’re craving a classic Margherita or something more adventurous like prosciutto and arugula, the pizzas are made to pair beautifully with your favorite reds and whites.

The Drinks

And of course, the drink selection shines. With a rotating wine list featuring selections from around the world, you can sample something new or stick with a tried-and-true favorite. Wine flights make it easy to explore, and for non-wine drinkers, there’s also a curated cocktail menu and a few craft beer options.

Whether you’re planning a low-key night with your closest friends or organizing a larger group outing, Wine Girl hits all the right notes. With its fun, feminine energy, great food, and stellar drinks, it’s the kind of place where memories are made—and captured in cute photos. So text your group chat, book the babysitter, and raise a glass at Wine Girl.

Enter for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Wine Girl!