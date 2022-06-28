RAK Date Night: Humble Bistro

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

Humble Bistro, a European-style café featuring an array of new American cuisine with global influences from Italy, Spain, and Korea, opened its second location in Gilbert, a perfect new date night spot.

My husband and I were offered the chance to have our own date night there and we were blown away by the food, atmosphere, and excellent customer service—making it not just a night out, but a whole experience.

The interior of the restaurant is dimly lit, cozy, and inviting. When the cooler months are upon us, they have a large patio with bistro lights and plenty of misters.

We began the evening with their Hello Peaches cocktail featuring peach-infused vodka, vanilla, and lemon topped with Italian Prosecco. It was sweet, bright, and refreshing—the perfect summer drink on a hot night.

Next we ordered some appetizers. I got the Bistro Caprese which was comprised of baby heirloom tomatoes tossed in a vinaigrette with basil, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, crispy fried capers and pepita pesto served with a side of ricotta toast.

It was fresh, light, and packed with flavor offering acidic notes from the tomatoes and vinaigrette and a richness from the fresh mozzarella and pesto. It was honestly one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. I could have licked the bowl clean.

My husband ordered the Not So Humble Wings which are double crispy, sea salted and peppered, fall-off-the-bone -style wings that come with your choice of sauce: buffalo, spicy Korean, or chili honey. He said they were unlike any wings he’s had and appreciated that the sauce came on the side which allowed him to dip or drizzle the perfect amount for each bite.

For our entrees, I went with the Not So Humble Lasagna: sheets of fresh pasta, layered in rich marinara, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and fresh basil, baked and topped with grana and pecorino. It was saucy, cheesy, and delicious!

My husband had the Short Rib Pappardelle, a 12-hour Chianti braised short rib served on wide ribbons of fresh pasta in a light parmesan garlic confit sauce with roasted mushrooms, peppers, chili flakes and a citrus zest finish. He commented on how perfectly cooked the pasta was, that the sauce was rich without being heavy, and that the mushrooms added a nice earthy bite.

He paired his meal with the Juggernaut Pinot Noir—a dry red wine that helped bring out the flavors of the short rib without overpowering the meal.

We each boxed up portions of our entrees, making sure to save some room for dessert.

The chef recommended we try the Churros Cajeta and it did not disappoint. They were served warm, crispy on the outside and slightly doughy on the inside filled with a dulce de leche style cream filling and dusted with cinnamon sugar, a drizzle of chili honey, and a side of vanilla bean ice cream. It satisfied all different textures and flavor combinations: hot and cold, sweet and spicy, crispy and doughy and was a perfect way to wrap up the evening.

With so many other delectable choices on the menu including sourdough pizzas that are handcrafted over three days, made in-house bread, and a large wine selection—just to name a few, we certainly will be back to try more.

Humble Bistro currently has two locations in Phoenix and Gilbert and should definitely be added to your list of date night restaurants to visit.

Enter for a chance to win one of TWO $25 gift cards to dine there yourself!