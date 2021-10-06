Win tickets to Tolmachoff Farms!

Tolmachoff Farms is a unique four generation family farm operated in Glendale, Arizona. The farm originally grew cotton, wheat and corn in the first part of this century. Bill Senior started selling plums in the early 1970’s from a roadside stand and the pick your own farm fresh produce stand has continued to grow ever since.

Let the unforgettable fall season memories began at Tolmachoff Farms and experience the ultimate holiday outing where there is something for the whole family: Great big pumpkin patch, 6 acre family corn maze with a new theme every year (search for pieces of your map as you walk through), mini corn maze (perfect for the little ones), haunted corn maze (Do you have the courage to enter?).

Other activities: petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, corn box, adult/child pedal cart track, jumping pillow and much more.

Enter to win 4 passes for your family to visit Tolmachoff Farms this year! Giveaway ends October 11.