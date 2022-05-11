Thursday, May 12, 2022
Gila River Resorts & Casinos Donate to Nonprofits for Children

Monique Seleen
Representatives of the AZ Friends of Foster Children Foundation receive their donation check from Gila River Resorts & Casino.

Every year, Gila River Resorts & Casinos select four nonprofits to be the beneficiary of the Everi Cares Kiosk donation program, which is a charitable giving application programmed into the kiosks on the casino floors providing guests the option to donate to nonprofits from their winning ticket vouchers.

In the last year, Gila River guests donated a total of $173,751.52 to be spread out amongst four local nonprofits, all benefiting children throughout Arizona.

The Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, which uses art as a therapeutic tool to help and heal abused and homeless children, received a donation of $33,360.26.

The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation received $43,540.03. The organization helps fund activities to help foster children learn a new skill, play a new sport, meet a new friend and have the childhood they deserve.

Special Olympics of Arizona was given $46,488.53 of donation funds directly benefiting children and adults with intellectual disabilities and providing them with year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports.

Representatives from the Homeless Youth Connection accept their donation check from Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Finally, the Homeless Youth Connection, which serves homeless youth ages 13-19 with basic necessities, case management, housing, and mentors to ensure they have the resources and life skills to stay in school and complete their education, was given $50,362.70 of donation funds.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos was the first gaming enterprise in Arizona to launch this unique charitable giving application back in October of 2019.

Four new nonprofits were added to the Kiosk program this month, including Eve’s Place, Florence Crittenton, Gabriel’s Angels, and Not My Kid.

 

 

