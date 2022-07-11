Become a Big Brother or Big Sister

More than 200 kids throughout the state are in need of a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program or Arizona.

With school out for summer, the “Littles”— kids ages 6 through 18 who come from single parent homes, are growing up in poverty, or coping with parental incarceration–find themselves cooped up and in need of a friend and role model to hang out with a few times a month.

Not only does the mentorship provide Littles with more self-confidence, increased positive family relationships, and more hope for the future, but research from the organization has also shown that those enrolled in the program are less likely to engage with illegal drugs, drink alcohol, skip school, or hit someone.

“Bigs”, which refers to the adult mentors, are volunteers who are 18 years and older who are looking to make a positive impact on a young person in need.

“Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters is a life-changing experience for both the Big and the Little,” said Jared Byrd, Director of Community Outreach for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. “The bond you will share and the personal investment you make in your Little’s life will be fulfilling and a much-needed form of stability and guidance during their formative years.”

Those interested in volunteering will first attend a virtual information session where they will learn more about the different programs, youth, impact, and commitment. A thorough background check is then conducted and matches are made after being reviewed and supported by a professionally trained Program Specialist.

Currently, there is a high need for male mentors.

“Shortage of male volunteers is a state-wide issue,” said Byrd. “Little Brothers can wait anywhere from two months to two years before they are matched with a Big Brother.”

Once placed with a match, Bigs will commit to meeting with their Little two to four times per month for at least a year and can engage in a variety of activities together that meet both their interests.

Bigs are given access to free tickets and discounts to several local attractions including sporting events, theater performances, the ballet and symphony, cooking classes, paint-your-own-pottery sessions, concerts, and much more.

“It’s a great opportunity to expose your Little to experiences they may not otherwise have a chance to enjoy,” said Byrd.

The organization also has a site-based mentoring program where matches meet on-site in a supervised setting and are professionally supported by a program team member throughout the duration of the program. Matches meet regularly and Bigs provide homework assistance, friendship, and model positive behavior.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the program can register by visiting bbbsaz.org/volunteer. If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling their child in the program, you can visit the website at bbbsaz.org/enroll

5 summer-friendly activities for Bigs and Littles to stay cool during the summer heat