Monday, July 11, 2022
Home Articles Become a Big Brother or Big Sister
Articles

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister

Monique Seleen
0

More than 200 kids throughout the state are in need of a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program or Arizona.

With school out for summer, the “Littles”— kids ages 6 through 18 who come from single parent homes, are growing up in poverty, or coping with parental incarceration–find themselves cooped up and in need of a friend and role model to hang out with a few times a month. 

Not only does the mentorship provide Littles with more self-confidence, increased positive family relationships, and more hope for the future, but research from the organization has also shown that those enrolled in the program are less likely to engage with illegal drugs, drink alcohol, skip school, or hit someone. 

“Bigs”, which refers to the adult mentors, are volunteers who are 18 years and older who are looking to make a positive impact on a young person in need. 

“Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters is a life-changing experience for both the Big and the Little,” said Jared Byrd, Director of Community Outreach for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. “The bond you will share and the personal investment you make in your Little’s life will be fulfilling and a much-needed form of stability and guidance during their formative years.” 

Those interested in volunteering will first attend a virtual information session where they will learn more about the different programs, youth, impact, and commitment. A thorough background check is then conducted and matches are made after being reviewed and supported by a professionally trained Program Specialist. 

Currently, there is a high need for male mentors. 

“Shortage of male volunteers is a state-wide issue,” said Byrd. “Little Brothers can wait anywhere from two months to two years before they are matched with a Big Brother.” 

Once placed with a match, Bigs will commit to meeting with their Little two to four times per month for at least a year and can engage in a variety of activities together that meet both their interests. 

Bigs are given access to free tickets and discounts to several local attractions including sporting events, theater performances, the ballet and symphony, cooking classes, paint-your-own-pottery sessions, concerts, and much more. 

“It’s a great opportunity to expose your Little to experiences they may not otherwise have a chance to enjoy,” said Byrd. 

The organization also has a site-based mentoring program where matches meet on-site in a supervised setting and are professionally supported by a program team member throughout the duration of the program. Matches meet regularly and Bigs provide homework assistance, friendship, and model positive behavior.   

Anyone interested in volunteering for the program can register by visiting bbbsaz.org/volunteer. If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling their child in the program, you can visit the website at bbbsaz.org/enroll

 

5 summer-friendly activities for Bigs and Littles to stay cool during the summer heat

  • Visit the museums! Some of our favorites include; MIM, Children’s Museum, Science Center
  • Go to the movies
  • Visit your local library
  • Take swimming lessons at the YMCA
  • Go to a D-Backs game
Previous articleDoing Good for Others
Monique Seleen

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Doing Good for Others

Monique Seleen -
Christina and Tyler Goodman, who live in Surprise, are teaching their five children, Tayah (11), Logan (9), Teagan (7), Tatum (6), and Landon (almost...
Read more
Articles

It’s National Savings Month: Prep now for major life events.

Kate Reed -
College tuition, weddings, babies, oh my!  Major life events like these deserve to be celebrated! However, they can also lead to years of debt and...
Read more
Articles

Ice, Ice Baby

Kate Reed -
Looking for an easy (and free!) activity for your toddler this summer? Try taking small toys, trinkets, and surprises and freezing them in water!...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
872FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO