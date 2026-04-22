What to Ask When Taking a Preschool Tour

This fall, my son will be starting Pre-K—and it will be his very first time attending any kind of preschool. No daycare drop-offs, no classroom routines, no circle time. Just the two of us stepping into something completely new. Walking into our first preschool tour, I realized quickly that I wasn’t just choosing a school; I was choosing the place where my child would learn to trust adults outside our family, make his first real friends, and build confidence in a brand-new environment.

To calm my nerves (and make sure I didn’t freeze up during tours), I brought a list of questions with me. These questions helped me move past the shiny classrooms and cute artwork and really understand how each school would support my child. If you’re touring preschools—especially if this is your child’s first school experience—here are some of the questions I used during my tour:

What does a typical day look like?

Schedules matter, especially for young kids. I wanted to know how much of the day was structured versus free play, how long activities lasted, and whether there was a predictable rhythm. Hearing how teachers transition between activities gave me insight into whether my son would feel secure or overwhelmed.

How do you support children who are new to school?

This question was huge for us. Since my son has never been in a classroom before, I asked how teachers help kids who struggle with separation, transitions, or simply being away from home for the first time. Schools that talked about gradual drop-offs, comfort strategies, and communication with parents immediately stood out.

What is your approach to behavior and discipline?

Every child has big feelings—especially in new environments. I asked how teachers handle conflict, tantrums, or challenging moments. I was looking for responses that emphasized guidance, emotional regulation, and teaching skills rather than punishment.

How do teachers communicate with parents?

As a parent, I wanted to feel connected and informed. I asked how often teachers share updates, whether they use apps, newsletters, or daily reports, and how they handle concerns. Knowing I’d be kept in the loop made the idea of letting go a little easier.

How do you encourage social and emotional development?

Academics are important, but at this age, learning how to share, communicate, and build friendships feels just as critical. I asked how teachers help kids navigate social situations and build confidence in group settings.

What safety and health measures are in place?

From drop-off procedures to illness policies, this question gave me peace of mind. I wanted to know how seriously each school took safety and how they balanced it with creating a welcoming environment.

Taking preschool tours can feel emotional, especially when it’s your child’s first big step into independence. Bringing thoughtful questions helped me feel more grounded and empowered—and reminded me that it’s okay to trust my instincts. After all, no one knows your child better than you do.