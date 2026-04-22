Preschool vs. Daycare

What’s the Difference and Why It Matters

A Q&A with JoEllen Johnson of The Goddard School

Choosing early care for your child can feel overwhelming, especially when terms like daycare and preschool are often used interchangeably. While both options provide care for young children, they serve different purposes and offer distinct experiences. To help you better understand those differences, we spoke with JoEllen Johnson, co-owner of The Goddard School locations in Goodyear, Buckeye-Verrado, and Peoria, about what sets preschool apart, how learning is approached, and what families should look for when choosing a program.

Q: Parents often use the terms daycare and preschool interchangeably. How do you define the difference?

“This is a great question as people often use the words preschool and daycare interchangeably; however, there are differences between the two.” In a traditional sense, daycare is a place where children are watched by an employee who meets their basic needs while parents are away. “There is not the expectation of reaching educational milestones, but rather the focus is on the care and concern for the child’s physical wellbeing.”

Preschool, on the other hand, takes a more intentional approach. “Quality early learning centers, or preschools, focus not only on meeting a child’s physical needs, but also on providing education, both academic and social emotional.”

Q: What is the primary goal of daycare versus preschool?

“The primary goal of daycare is to keep children safe and nurtured with some fundamental elements of learning while their parents are at work.” While children may engage in free play, crafts, or music, daycare settings may not use a formal curriculum to promote learning.

“The goal of quality early education, or preschool, is to build social emotional and academic skills that set children up for success in elementary school and beyond.” Preschool embraces holistic learning and incorporates skills like critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication through a comprehensive, vetted curriculum.

Q: How does a child’s daily experience differ between the two settings?

Over the years, parents have shared daycare experiences that included “higher student to teacher ratios, teachers with little to no formal education, absent leadership, and little to no formal curriculum.”

In contrast, “in a high-quality preschool setting, children can expect a rich environment with engaging materials that meet diverse learning styles, celebrate different cultures, and welcome students with varying needs.” Teachers are formally educated, experienced, and skilled in adapting curriculum to individual learners.

Q: What differences would parents notice in the structure of the day?

Both daycare and preschool include snacks, lunch, and recess, but “it is the core of the day that you will spot the difference.” In daycare, there may be more free play, arts and crafts, and possible screen time.

“In preschool, students gather for a morning meeting that introduces the materials and curriculum of the day.” Children participate in guided small-group activities, explore interest centers tailored to them, and benefit from meaningful interactions with peers and teachers. “Children’s natural curiosity is cherished,” and their development is measured using a high-quality assessment system.

Q: When should parents consider transitioning from daycare to preschool?

“Quality learning experiences begin at birth.” Johnson notes that 90 percent of the brain develops by age five, and many licensed preschools offer care and curriculum starting in infancy. Parents should look for language-rich environments with “serve and return interactions” and ask about enrichment programs such as STEM, yoga, sign language, or foreign language exposure.

Q: Can a program successfully offer both daycare and preschool elements?

Preschools do meet children’s core care needs, but “the difference is that quality preschools provide curriculum and enrichment that support social emotional and academic skills tailored to the individual needs of children as they grow and mature.”

JoEllen Johnson is co-owner of The Goddard School locations in Goodyear, Buckeye – Verrado, and Peoria. She is a mom to three amazing children and has a passion for serving families and her community. JoEllen has served on the Southwest Maricopa Regional Partnership Council for First Things First since 2016 and represents the West Region on Goddard Systems Leadership Advisory Council. She has earned an MBA from Grand Canyon University and a Certificate in Early Education Leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.