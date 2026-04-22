Preschool Learning at Home

4 Playful Ways to Build Big Skills

The preschool years are filled with curiosity, imagination, and rapid development. While classroom learning is valuable, there’s so much growth that can happen right at home through intentional play.

As a former teacher, I’ve been trying to build in learning and teachable moments to our everyday routine at home with my 4-year-old son. Here are some of my favorite products, kits, and brands that I’ve been using to facilitate learning that feels fun and playful:

➊ Building Foundations with Hadley Designs

If you’re looking for open-and-go activities that feel inviting for little learners, Hadley’s Designs offers two simple yet impactful tools: their Busy Book and ABC Tracing Book (both available on Amazon).

Busy Book: Ideal for reinforcing early concepts like colors, shapes, numbers, matching, and basic problem-solving. Because it’s hands-on, children practice fine motor skills as they lift, place, match, and manipulate pieces. Perfect for independent learning time, quiet time, or throwing in your bag as something to do while waiting for food at a restaurant.

ABC Tracing Book: Supports early handwriting in a developmentally appropriate way. Preschoolers begin by tracing large, guided letters, building pencil control and muscle memory. You can extend this activity by saying letter sounds aloud, identifying words that begin with each letter, or practicing name recognition. It’s an easy way to weave phonics into everyday routines. hadleydesigns.com

➋ Sparking Curiosity with Mira Forge

For children who thrive on imagination, Mira Forge Pro Sensory Play turns learning into an adventure. The hands-on sets invite kids to explore fun themes such as planets, dinosaurs, mermaids, unicorns and more while engaging in creative sensory play.

You can layer in learning by asking open-ended questions like:

“How many dinosaurs can you count?”

“What do astronauts need to travel to space?”

This kind of guided conversation builds vocabulary and comprehension while keeping the experience playful and interactive. mira-forge.com

➌ Making Learning Cozy and Engaging

With Comfy Cozy Learning resources, education feels approachable and inviting. Created by two certified educators, these learning packs include everything you need for hands-on, reusable activities that spark curiosity and support learning beyond the classroom. You’ll find a high-quality children’s book, themed activities, and all the materials required for learning and crafts.

With rotating and popular themes such as dinosaurs, pizza, numbers, and even Taylor Swift, you’ll find something suitable for the current season, upcoming holidays, or unique interests of your child. comfycozylearning.myshopify.com

➍ Reinforcing Skills with Learning Resources

Learning Resources offers a wide range of hands-on toys that bring abstract concepts to life in a way that feels fun and playful. Counting bears, letter tiles, sorting sets, and early science kits allow preschoolers to physically interact with what they’re learning.

Manipulatives are especially powerful because they make learning concrete. Instead of simply hearing about numbers, children see and touch quantities. Instead of memorizing letters, they build and arrange them. This tactile approach strengthens retention and deepens understanding. learningresources.com

Preschool learning at home doesn’t require elaborate lesson plans. With tools like Hadley’s Designs books, Mira Forge’s imaginative sets, hands-on materials from Comfy Cozy Learning, and educational toys from Learning Resources, you can create meaningful learning moments through play. The key is consistency, curiosity, and connection—because in the preschool years, learning is most powerful when it feels like fun.