Oktoberfest Arizona Round Up

Grab your spouse and make plans for a fun date filled with beer, food, contests, live music and more at one of these Oktoberfest festivals happening in cities all across the state. Some events are family friendly.

Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley Oktoberfest (Sept. 21- Oct. 13, 2024).

Each weekend enjoy German beer, authentic Oktoberfest food, live traditional German-style music and dancing on the large outdoor dance floor, children’s games, and beautiful views with fall colors at the Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley in Coronado National Forest. During the event, take a break and ride the sky ride or dine at The Iron Door restaurant, which will be open regular hours. skithelemmon.com

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest (Sept. 27-28, 2024).

Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein because Oktoberfest 2024 is coming back to Downtown Chandler! Get your pre-sale tickets online and save 20%! Kids under 6 are free. Featuring local beer by SanTan Brewing Co., Pedal Haus Brewery, Quart Haus, Craft 64, Buqui Bichi, The Perch and AZ Loc Ale, as well as cocktails by SanTan Spirits, German fare, and games! 3 to 10 p.m. Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Ave. visitchandler.com

Fountain Hills Oktoberfest (Sept, 27-28, 2024).

Four Peaks Rotary will continue a Fountain Hills tradition by hosting Oktoberfest. The German celebration, one of only a few AUTHENTIC events in the Valley, will take place September 27 and 28 from 4:00 p.m. through 10 p.m. in Centennial Circle at the Fountain Hills Community Center. The family event will include the famous Bier Stein holding competition and Alphorn blowing contest, best-dressed German attire contest, as well as an interactive area for the kids. A vendor area will offer a variety of themed items for sale.

Four Peaks Rotary is honored to carry this popular Fountain Hills, Arizona event forward as a signature fundraiser to support the Four Peaks Rotary mission. Proceeds from the event will benefit worthwhile causes locally and internationally. fountainhillssistercities.org

Greenwood Brewing’s Oktoberfest Celebration (Sept. 27-29, 2024).

Greenwood Brewing’s Oktoberfest is a festive event featuring special brews, brauts, live music, and fun competitions! Best Dressed -German Clothing Contest. Stein Holding Competition. Join us for an epic Oktoberfest celebration at Greenwood Brewing, packed with exciting

events and delicious treats! Indulge in authentic cuisine from the KRAUTWORX food truck, offering a variety of savory delights that perfectly pair with our refreshing brews. Show off your best Bavarian attire for a chance to win exciting prizes. Join the fun and celebrate in true Oktoberfest fashion and a Comedy Show. Greenwood Brewing, 922 North 5th Street, Phoenix. eventbrite.com/o/greenwood-brewing

Oktoberfest at THAT Brewery in Pine (Sept. 28, 2024).

This beloved event promises a day of fun, food, music, and community spirit. Celebrate with us on the last Saturday of September with traditional German festivities.

Music Lineup includes DJ LaRue with an afternoon of vinyl records, including a special set featuring classic polka tunes and Live performance by South of Somewhere, bringing their unique sound to the Oktoberfest celebrations. That Brewery & Pub, 3270 N. Highway 87, Pine. facebook.com/events/that-brewery-pub

Wickenburg Oktoberfest and Market (Sept. 28, 2024).

Enjoy historic Stone Park, sample beers from Arizona’s best breweries and food (for purchase) from award-winning food trucks. There will be features of local breweries and regional friends! Live music by The Headliners? You bet! Lawn games and shenanigans? Indeed, my friend!

This year, the event is open to all ages. Bring your kids and non-beer friends as well! Heck, as long as you are a responsible pet-parent, bring your four-legged friends too! You must have a wristband and tear-off tickets to sample beers. Beers will be available for to-go purchase from breweries. Please do not open those beers as doing so is a violation of Arizona liquor law. Local live music by The Headliners will keep the atmosphere rockin’ and lawn games will be available. Wickenburg Oktoberfest is a fund-raiser for the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. The Guild provides educational opportunities, legislative direction, and support to neighborhood small-businesses. We hope to repeat the success that we had with the breweries in 2023, and we also

expect to see some new faces! wickenburgaz.gov

Flagstaff Oktoberfest (Oct. 5, 2024).

Kick off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and Plenty of Beer at the Flagstaff Oktoberfest! Guests will enjoy many crowd favorites including live music, brat eating contest, stein holding competition and much more. Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein because Flagstaff is celebrating 15 years of the Flagstaff Oktoberfest! 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave. flagstaffoktoberfest.com

Gilbert Oktoberfest (Oct. 5, 2024).

Kicking off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and refreshing Bavarian suds from some Gilbert’s finest local craft breweries and other traditional beers. Guests will enjoy many crowd favorites including; traditional polka music, brat eating contest, stein holding competition and live music. Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd. forty8live.com/gilbertoktoberfest

Western-Themed OktoberWest Festival (Oct. 5, 2024).

Clapping your hands and stomping your feet has never been more fun, this signature Kierland After Dark Event, blends Oktoberfest vibes with country-western flair, the festival will feature artists Jake Jones Band and The Kruse Brothers for an exciting evening on the dance floor and beyond. Attendees decked out in their best western attire can look forward to four hours chock-full of live music entertainment, twirling around the dance floor, lining up to learn the latest dances, enjoying beverage samples, collecting photo souvenirs, participating in games and visiting with vendors. A custom hat bar from Golden Desert Boutique and shopping with Tecova will add some western glam to the event. In addition, mouthwatering barbecue and a full bar with specially crafted cocktails will be available for purchase. Open seating is available on a first-come basis, and attendees will have access to free parking. All ages are welcome. The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Pittman Lawn, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale. experiencescottsdale.com

Tempe Oktoberfest (Oct. 11-13, 2024).

Sponsored by Four Peaks Brewing Company, featuring kid and adult

carnivals with rides, slides, and games for all ages. Guests will also get to enjoy a full line of up activities each day including happy hours, live music, performances, and more. There will be a wide selection of beers from Four Peaks Brewing Company, traditional Oktoberfest food such as brats, pretzels, hot dogs, and potato salad, and an array of desserts including German strudel, ice cream, and fresh baked cookies. 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. $20 Friday and Saturday, Free Sunday. Tempe Town Lake, 100 E. Rio Salado Pkwy. fourpeaksoktoberfest.com

Various Locations: Pedal Haus Brewery Oktoberfest (Oct. 5, 2024)

Pedal Haus Brewery’s annual Oktoberfest is happening across all four locations: Tempe, Downtown Phoenix, Chandler, and Mesa, on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy traditional activities like live music, stein-holding and sausage-eating contests, special promotions, Oktoberfest-themed food, and Pedal Haus’ award-winning brews! Celebrate with Pedal Haus and join this lively free event! visitchandler.com