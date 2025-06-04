Dive Into a Good Book Underwater & Ocean-Themed Reads

Have you ever wondered what adventures lie beneath the sparkling waves of the ocean? From colorful fish dancing through coral reefs to mysterious creatures that glow in the dark, the underwater world is full of amazing surprises! Embark on a fun and exciting journey as you read through these books that explore the deep blue sea, meet incredible sea creatures, and learn about the magic that happens below the water. So, grab your snorkel and let’s dive into the wonders of the ocean!

Baby – 5

Slide and Surprise in the Ocean by Natalie Marshall

Find out which animals are hiding in the ocean in this novelty book with fun animal facts and big pull-tabs on every page! Explore different animal habitats to discover adorable new creatures such as seals, whales, clownfish, and more! With a simple animal fact on each spread, this series is the perfect introduction to light nonfiction for this young age group. The call-and-response search-and-find feature will encourage curiosity and interactivity, with bright, playful art that will keep them turning the pages!

Way Down Deep in the Deep Blue Sea by Jan Peck

A child explores the treasures of the deep blue sea from the safety of a bathtub. In a singsong text, readers will go along for an underwater adventure to play peekaboo with a hermit crab, discover a pirate’s treasure chest, and even encounter a shark! Little ones will love the bubbly and colorful pictures and the fun discovery of the ocean.

2 – 6 years

Swashby and the Sea by Beth Ferry

Captain Swashby loves the sea, his oldest friend. And he loves his life by the sea just as it is: salty and sandy and serene. When Swashby begins to leave notes in the sand for his noisy neighbors, the beach interferes with the messages that are getting across. Could it be that the captain’s oldest friend, the sea, knows what Swashby needs even better than he knows himself? A sweet-and-salty friendship story perfect for pirate-lovers and emerging readers learning to embrace moments of change.

Ocean Lullaby by Laura McGee Kvasnosky

The sun is setting. The waves are gently lapping at the shore. It’s time for all the ocean creatures to rest. Whales, turtles, dolphins, and more drift and doze. And as the tide pools catch the light of the moon and the stars glowing above, a mother and her baby listen to the soft sounds of the ocean lullaby. A soft and soothing good night journey through an ocean filled with sleepy sea creatures, perfect for bedtime in the summer or year-round.

4 – 8 years

Here Comes Ocean by Meg Fleming

Grab a big bucket, your best pup pal, and a whole lot of imagination, and get ready for a day at the beach! There’s endless fun to be had chasing the waves and countless treasures waiting to be discovered—first a sand dollar, then a sandpiper feather, even a sneaky little crab. What surprises will the ocean reveal next? This sandy, salty, seek-and-find picture book is perfect for families who love the water, kids who love collecting, and ocean enthusiasts of all ages.

I Am the Shark by Joan Holub

What makes the great white shark (one of) the greatest fish in the sea? FIN-d out in this hilarious fish-out-of-water story that’s perfect for Shark Week and all year-round! New York Times bestselling author Joan Holub makes a splash with bestselling illustrator Laurie Keller to deliver an entertaining undersea story filled with the greatest shark facts in the ocean!

12 years and up

Chung Jo and the Sea Dragon by Erica Laurie

Based in Korean folklore, this is an enchanting tale of love and courage, of tenderness and self-sacrifice. The lonely sea dragon, Yong, wants a bride. Chung Jo wants her father to regain his sight. They will strike a bargain, and Chung Jo travels to Yong’s palace beneath the sea. Young readers will love this romantic story of a lonely sea dragon and a maiden whose heart is full of love, who will do anything to keep her loved ones safe and healed.

Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Brandon Sanderson comes a rollicking, riveting tale set in the Cosmere universe. The only life Tress has known on her island home in an emerald-green ocean has been a simple one, with the simple pleasures of collecting cups brought by sailors from faraway lands and listening to stories told by her friend Charlie. But when his father takes him on a voyage to find a bride and disaster strikes, Tress must stow away on a ship and seek the Sorceress of the deadly Midnight Sea.