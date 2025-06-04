Free & Easy Ways I’m Entertaining My Toddler This Summer

With an active toddler who loves spending time outside, I always find myself dreading the summer months. How am I going to keep my 3-year-old busy (and not destroying my house all summer long) while it’s too hot to do anything outdoors?

While there are several indoor play places, museums, and even aquariums to visit, the costs can add up day after day, so I tend to save those for special occasions.

Here some free and easy ideas for how I entertain my toddler without spending much (if anything at all!):

1. Library Class/Visit: Many local libraries offer free programs specifically for toddlers, such as storytime sessions, interactive reading classes, and arts and crafts. If your library doesn’t have a scheduled program, simply visit the library together and explore books and puzzles together.

Tip: Many library programs require advanced registration, so check with your local library and be sure to sign up ahead of time.

2. Splash Pad/Backyard Water Play: There are several splash pads all across Arizona where your little one can run around and cool off in the water– all for free! But, if you prefer to stay at home, a simple kiddie pool, water table, or even a sprinkler in the backyard can provide endless fun.

3. Indoor Mall Play Area: Head to your local indoor mall and let your toddler explore the play area. Most mall play areas are completely free and offer a safe, padded, and supervised space for toddlers to climb, slide, and interact with other children.

A few of the malls that have indoor play areas include:

Arrowhead Towne Center (Glendale)

Arizona Mills (Tempe)

Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler)

Desert Sky Mall (Phoenix)

Flagstaff Mall (Flagstaff)

Park Place (Tucson)

Paradise Valley Mall (Paradise Valley)

Superstition Springs Center (Mesa)

Tucson Mall (Tucson)

4. At-Home Play Date: Organizing a playdate with another toddler can be a fun, low-cost way to socialize and entertain your child. Simply invite a friend or neighbor over and let them play together with toys, blocks, or sensory bins. I find that even when my son seems bored at home, somehow inviting a playmate over sparks new curiosity and engagement.

5. Visit the Pet Store to Look at Fishes/Animals: It might not seem like much, but taking a stroll through your local Petsmart or Petco to watching the fish swim in tanks or look at small animals like hamsters and rabbits, can keep your toddler’s attention for quite a while. You can make it a learning opportunity by talking about the animals’ colors, sizes, and behaviors, or by letting your toddler try to identify different types of pets.

6. Harkins Summer Movies: Depending on the age of your toddler and their ability to sit still for prolonged lengths of time (probably best for ages 3 and up), check out Summer Movie Programs offered at movie theaters. These include a series of family-friendly movies at discounted rates, and are typically geared toward younger audiences. The cost is often minimal (usually around $1 per ticket) and it can provide a refreshing break from the summer heat.

There’s no need to break the bank to keep your toddler entertained this summer. Whether you’re exploring your local library, enjoying water play in the backyard, or watching a movie together, there are countless ways to make summer fun, memorable, and easy.