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Arizona Family Caregivers: Get Paid to Care for Loved Ones

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
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The challenges of “Sandwich Generation” parents are well documented. From emotional and physical burnout, to role confusion, stress, and lack of self-care, caring for an aging parent while raising children can leave even the most competent parents drained and at their wits end.

When Needs Rise

These challenges can be significantly exacerbated when the aging parent (or parent in-law)
requires assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) such as dressing, bathing, and meal
preparation. These time consuming activities often fall on family caregivers, making it difficult and sometimes impossible for them to maintain gainful employment.

The Good News

The good news is that family caregivers can get paid under the Arizona Long Term Care
System (ALTCS). ALTCS is a Medicaid program offered by the Arizona Health Care Cost
Containment System (AHCCCS).

Eligibility

You may be thinking, “Medicaid”? Most people could probably never qualify. However, when it comes to Medicaid for long term care, Arizona’s Medicaid income limit is much more generous than that for those applying for traditional healthcare coverage. Arizona consumers in need of home care services can receive up to $2,982 a month in income and still qualify. Married consumers are allowed a higher limit.

Caregiver Training

Family Caregivers are required to complete some training but the requirements are less than those of traditional Direct Care Workers (DCWs) who are caring for non-relatives.

Getting Started

Crystal Home Care AZ has published a guide for home care consumers titled “How to Get Paid to Take Care of a Family Member in Arizona” which covers areas such as Eligibility, Enrollment, Which Family Members are Allowed to be Caregivers?, Caregiver Training, and Required Caregiver Documentation.

To learn more about enrollment and how much a family caregiver can get paid, you can visit Crystal Home Care AZ’s website at crystalhomecareaz.com.

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Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttps://www.raisingarizonakids.com

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