Kids Eat FREE Deals for 2025

Summer is here, and that means more fun (and more meals!) with the whole family! Luckily, plenty of restaurants are offering Kids Eat FREE Deals to help you save money while keeping little tummies full.

Whether you’re heading out after a day at the pool or looking for an easy weeknight dinner, these kid-friendly spots have you covered. Check out these places where kids can eat FREE this summer!

Pita Jungle – This summer everyone’s favorite local restaurant Pita Jungle is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, giving parents a break in the kitchen while providing nutritious options your kids will love! Kids can build their own meal by choosing a grain or carb, a vegetable and a protein along with a side of seasonal fruit and a kids-sized drink. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are all available. Available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July, kids can eat for free with purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only. https://www.pitajungle.com/

Streets of New York – Now through August 28, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the any $15 purchase! Kids can choose from Italian classics including spaghetti or ravioli in tomato sauce, a large slice of cheese pizza, mac & cheese, and even chicken strips with fries, served with their choice of drink. Offer valid through August 28 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Not valid with other discounts or promotions. www.streetsofnewyork.com

Haymaker – With four convenient locations throughout the West Valley, Haymaker is the go-to spot for hearty comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 PM, families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Kids 10 and under can enjoy favorites like buttermilk pancakes, chicken tenders & fries, cheeseburgers, and fun twists like fruity pebbles French toast or strawberry cheesecake pancake, each meal served with milk, juice, or soda. Dine-in only. https://haymakeraz.com/

Over Easy – From June 3 through July 29, kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday at Over Easy! With fun favorites like pancakes with chocolate chips or M&M’s, waffles, grilled cheese with tots, and the famous Waffle Dog, Over Easy is the perfect summer breakfast spot for families. Dine-in only, one free kids’ meal per adult entrée (not valid with other discounts). 17 Arizona locations. https://eatatovereasy.com/

Scramble – During the months of June and July, kids eat free Monday through Friday with the purchase of an adult entrée at Scramble, a Breakfast & Lunch Joint. Kids will love crowd-pleasing favorites such as French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, or grilled cheese, while adults will appreciate locally sourced ingredients, healthy options, and even vegan and vegetarian choices. https://www.azscramble.com/