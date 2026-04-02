RAK Eats: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has arrived in Chandler, bringing a vibrant, flavor-packed take on Mediterranean cuisine and joining a growing presence across Arizona, with locations in Gilbert and Scottsdale. Built around fresh, made-from-scratch dishes, the menu is full of bright herbs, crisp vegetables, grilled meats, and creamy house-made sauces—creating meals that feel both wholesome and satisfying for the whole family.

Build-Your-Own Flavor (Everyone Wins)

One of the biggest draws here is how customizable everything is. From the Classic Greek Salad to hearty rice bowls, everyone at the table can build a meal they love—choosing from options like gyro meat, grilled chicken, salmon, and more.

And it’s not just meat lovers who will find something to crave. The menu offers plenty of vegetarian-friendly options, which, as a vegetarian myself, I appreciated. Fresh salads, flavorful sides, and Mediterranean staples like hummus, pita, and veggie-forward bowls ensure there’s no shortage of satisfying plant-based choices.

Fun, Shareable Bites (and Don’t Skip Dessert)

If you’re dining with kids—or just love a good appetizer—start with the feta fries. These crispy, made-to-order fries are topped with bold Mediterranean flavors and are guaranteed to disappear fast.

For dessert, the baklava ice cream was divine! It felt indulgent and unique without being over the top.

A Family-Friendly Go-To

This is the kind of place that makes dining out with kids easy. A dedicated kids’ menu keeps younger diners happy with simple, approachable options such as cheese pizza and chicken fingers, while the customizable meals mean fewer mealtime battles and more clean plates. The casual, welcoming atmosphere makes it just as suitable for a quick weeknight dinner as it is for a relaxed family outing.

The new Chandler location is located at 2925 S. Alma School Road and offers both indoor and patio seating, along with convenient takeout and delivery options. Whether you’re stopping in after a busy day or meeting up with family for a casual meal, it’s a spot that delivers fresh flavors, flexible options, and something for everyone at the table.