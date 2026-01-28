Family-Friendly Tucson: Adventure in the Sonoran Desert

Just a short 90-minute drive from the Valley, Tucson is exploding with so many things to do and discover. Whether you’re looking to do a romantic getaway for the weekend (babymoon anyone?), or want to take a family trip that doesn’t involve long travel days, you’ll find it all in Tucson!

While I’ve been to Tucson many times over the years both as a kid and as an adult, I feel like I’m always discovering something new. This past fall, my husband and I snuck away for a quick weekend together and had so much fun visiting and exploring new places.

Here’s a little recap of our trip, our recommendations of where to stay, what to do, and some of the best local dining destinations to check out – perfect for both families and couples!

Where to Stay

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Santa Catalina Mountains, The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa blends both relaxation and comfort in a beautiful setting.

Parents can unwind at the spa or golf on the scenic 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature course, while kids can make a splash in the five sparkling pools — complete with a 177-foot waterslide.

You’ll find spacious, family-friendly rooms featuring private patios or balconies – perfect for capturing Tucson’s golden sunsets. Dining options on-site range from casual poolside bites to upscale Southwestern fare, so you don’t have to travel far for a great meal after a day of exploring.

What to Do

Tucson has plenty of family-friendly attractions and fun things to do! With a little planning, you can easily fill your days with hands-on experiences that educate and entertain. Here were a few highlights that we enjoyed:

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

Located on the University of Arizona campus, the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium is a must-visit for curious minds. Families can explore interactive exhibits on topics ranging from astronomy and physics to marine life and geology. The real highlight, though, is the planetarium — a state-of-the-art dome theater that transports you through galaxies far beyond our own.

Shows change regularly, so you might explore black holes one day and take a journey through the solar system the next. Younger children will love the hands-on discovery zone, where they can play, learn, and tinker with science experiments.

Colossal Cave Mountain Park

For a true Arizona adventure, head just southeast of Tucson to Colossal Cave Mountain Park, a natural wonder steeped in history and mystery. Families can take guided tours through the vast underground cave system – (children must be at least 5-years-old).

Beyond the cave, the park offers scenic hiking and horseback riding trails that wind through rugged desert terrain. There’s even a historic ranch and picnic areas perfect for a relaxing lunch outdoors. Be sure to keep an eye out for desert wildlife, from jackrabbits to hawks soaring overhead.

Old Tucson Studios

Step into the Wild West at Old Tucson Studios, where Hollywood history meets hands-on fun. Originally built as a movie set in 1939, Old Tucson has been featured in classic Westerns like Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and Rio Bravo. Today, it’s an immersive theme park where families can walk dusty streets, meet costumed cowboys, and watch live stunt shows and gunfight reenactments.

Kids will love the train rides, stagecoach tours, and carousel rides, while parents can appreciate the authentic film sets and historical charm.

Where to Eat

No trip to Tucson is complete without indulging in some great food. Tucson’s food culture blends indigenous ingredients, Mexican influences, and modern creativity. Here are some great options that the whole family will love:

Seis Kitchen

This was a new one we had never tried before, but I know that Seis Kitchen will be on repeat every time we go to Tucson! Named after the six culinary regions of Mexico, Seis offers a flavorful journey through authentic Mexican cuisine. Families can enjoy dishes like chilaquiles, al pastor tacos, Sonoran-style burritos and much more! You definitely want to check out this local gem!

El Charro Café

As the oldest continuously operated Mexican restaurant in the United States, El Charro Café is a Tucson institution. Founded in 1922, this family-run restaurant serves up traditional Sonoran dishes.

Don’t miss their famous carne seca — sun-dried beef marinated and grilled to perfection — or their tamales, enchiladas, and handmade tortillas. The colorful adobe building, decorated with bright tiles and string lights, adds to the charm and makes for a cozy dining experience.

Tohono Chul Garden Bistro

For a peaceful meal surrounded by nature, Tohono Chul Garden Bistro offers an enchanting setting inside one of Tucson’s beloved botanical gardens. The outdoor patio is shaded by mesquite trees and bustling with hummingbirds — a tranquil spot to enjoy brunch or lunch after exploring the gardens. The menu features locally inspired dishes with fresh ingredients, such as blue corn tamales or the prickly pear chicken salad croissant. One must-try recommendation – get the prickly pear lemonade for a refreshing sip with your meal!

Tucson’s Southwestern charm and plethora of family-friendly things to do, makes it an ideal destination year-round. From exploring ancient caves, stargazing, or exploring the wild west, so many fun adventures await. Add in luxury resorts, authentic Mexican cuisine, and stunning sunsets, and you’ve got a getaway that’s as relaxing as it is unforgettable.