There’s snow place like the library! This month, cozy up with Maricopa County Library District’s winter-themed tales. Looking for more? Check out the library’s Discover Winter Tales Featured Collection at mcldaz.org for even more frozen fables!

PICTURE BOOKS

Words to Make a Friend by Donna Jo Napoli

When a young Japanese girl moves into her new house, she is happy to see a girl her age playing in the snow just outside her window. The only problem is the Japanese girl doesn’t speak English and the American girl doesn’t speak Japanese. But each girl’s love of the snow teaches them that they don’t need to speak the same language to have fun!

A Thing Called Snow by Yuval Zommer

Fox and Hare were born in the spring, but the seasons are changing and they hear snow is on the way. With heartfelt themes of friendship, curiosity, and the wonder of nature, this is a story families will love cozying up with together.

JUVENILE

The Sea in Winter by Christine Day

After an injury sidelines her dreams of becoming a ballet star, Maisie is not excited for her blended family’s midwinter road trip along the coast, near the Makah community where her mother grew up. This evocative and heartwarming novel tells the story of a Native American girl struggling to find her joy again.

Ice Dragon by Jordan Quinn

Ruskin and his friends travel to Flatfrost for the Winter Festival, which is extra special this year because the legendary, ancient ice dragon has appeared! In the sixth installment of the exciting Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly graphic novel series, Ruskin and his friends must uncover a secret and keep the ice dragon safe.

TEEN

The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Bartlett

When all of her family succumbs to a magical illness, Ekata Avenko reluctantly assumes the throne. While seeking a cure, Ekata must seize her family’s magic and power—and, if Ekata is to survive, she must quickly decide how she will wield them both.

Maybe We’re Electric by Val Emmich

From the bestselling author of Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel, comes a deeply affecting story of two teens who find themselves thrown together overnight during a snowstorm and discover a surprising connection. Emotionally vivid and endlessly charming, Maybe We’re Electric is an artfully woven meditation on how pain can connect us—we can carry it alone in darkness or share the burden and watch the world light up again.

ADULT

The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman

After losing her job, Sonny is forced to move back to her hometown in Michigan. Not quite an outsider, but no longer a local, Sonny finds her past blindsiding her everywhere. In this story about second chances, Sonny must make peace with who she used to be and allow her heart to thaw.

The Winter Table by Lisa Lemke

Come in from the cold and celebrate with family and friends! Lisa Lemke’s cookbook presents the comforting delights of hearty wintertime meals, with 75 recipes that showcase wintery ingredients.