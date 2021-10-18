Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Home Articles Pumpkin Apple Craft for Toddlers
ArticlesCraftsAges & StagesPreschoolers

Pumpkin Apple Craft for Toddlers

Kate Reed
0
9

Get your toddler into the pumpkin season with this easy apple craft!

Supplies:

  • Paper or canvas
  • Apple. sliced in half
  • Orange paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Googly eyes
  • Brown crayon/pencil/paint
  • Green pipe cleaner (1 or 2 should be enough for one child)|
  • Glue

 

 

 

 

 

Instructions:

  • Have your toddler put orange paint on an apple half with the paint brush (or hands). Use the other apple for another child, or cut it up for a snack!
  • Press the apple onto your paper and make sure the entire apple makes an impression.
  • Repeat the above steps until you have filled the paper with pumpkins.
  • Allow to dry. (You can also do the next steps when it’s wet, it’s just messier!)
  • Cut your pipe cleaners into 2 inch strips. Twist them to make little ‘curly-q’ spirals.
  • Draw brown stems on the top of each pumpkin.
  • Glue on some googly eyes and add some glue for your pipe cleaner stem. Add the flat end of a pipe cleaner.
  • Allow glue to dry and admire the adorable pumpkins!

Previous articleAsk a pediatrician: How to stay safe this flu season
Next articleGarage-East: Gilbert winery is the perfect date night spot
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Garage-East: Gilbert winery is the perfect date night spot

Monique Seleen -
If good food, wine, and live music sound like the perfect combination for a romantic date night, then Garage East Winery in Gilbert will be your new favorite spot.
Read more
Articles

Ask a pediatrician: How to stay safe this flu season

admin -
What can pregnant moms do to stay safe this flu season? Are there complications if the flu is contracted during pregnancy? Staying healthy while...
Read more
Articles

DIY Halloween sensory bin

Kate Reed -
If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween with your toddler try this easy sensory bin with affordable items you might even...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
859FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO