Pumpkin Apple Craft for Toddlers

Get your toddler into the pumpkin season with this easy apple craft!
Supplies:
- Paper or canvas
- Apple. sliced in half
- Orange paint
- Paintbrush
- Googly eyes
- Brown crayon/pencil/paint
- Green pipe cleaner (1 or 2 should be enough for one child)|
- Glue
Instructions:
- Have your toddler put orange paint on an apple half with the paint brush (or hands). Use the other apple for another child, or cut it up for a snack!
- Press the apple onto your paper and make sure the entire apple makes an impression.
- Repeat the above steps until you have filled the paper with pumpkins.
- Allow to dry. (You can also do the next steps when it’s wet, it’s just messier!)
- Cut your pipe cleaners into 2 inch strips. Twist them to make little ‘curly-q’ spirals.
- Draw brown stems on the top of each pumpkin.
- Glue on some googly eyes and add some glue for your pipe cleaner stem. Add the flat end of a pipe cleaner.
- Allow glue to dry and admire the adorable pumpkins!