Thursday, July 3, 2025
GIVEAWAY: Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

Join us for Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Toura one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, coming to PHX Arena on July 25! Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4:  Dawn of the Vampires” will join the previously announced talent line-up of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé. 

PHX Arena: 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
July 25, 2025
7:00pm. Doors open 60 minutes before show time. 

