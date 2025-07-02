Star-Spangled Splatter



A Firework-Inspired 4th of July Craft for Kids

July 4th celebrations are all about fireworks, sparklers, and red, white, and blue fun! But instead of just watching the sky light up this year, why not let kids create their own dazzling fireworks-inspired art? This Splatter Paint Firework Art is an exciting, hands-on craft that lets kids explore movement, color mixing, and creative expression—all while making a big (but controlled!) mess.

Why This Craft is a Blast

This process-oriented activity is all about the experience, rather than the final product. Kids will use household items like toothbrushes, combs, squeegees, squirt guns, spray bottles, and/or pipettes to splatter, drag, and spray bursts of color onto paper, mimicking the explosion of fireworks in the night sky. It’s an exciting way to celebrate Independence Day while learning about artistic techniques like splatter painting, layering, and negative space.

What You’ll Need:

Thick black or dark blue cardstock (to mimic the night sky)

Washable red, white, and blue paint (tempera or acrylic)

Household Items: old toothbrushes, hair combs, squeegees, squirt guns, spray bottles, and/or pipettes

Plastic cups or paint trays

Star stickers or cut-out stencils (optional, for a resist effect)

Newspaper or a plastic tablecloth (to catch stray splatters)

Step-by-Step Guide:

Set Up Your Space

• Cover your work surface with newspaper or a plastic tablecloth to contain the splatter.

• Set out the paper, paint, and tools in an easy-to-reach area. Create the Firework Base (Optional but fun!)

• Stick star stickers onto the paper before painting. These will create a “resist” effect, leaving behind crisp shapes when peeled off later. Load the Paint

• Pour a little paint into plastic cups and thin it out slightly with water. This helps the splatter spread better. Splatter Like Fireworks!

• Dip a toothbrush into paint, hold it over the paper, and flick the bristles with your finger to create fine bursts of color.

• Drip paint onto the paper, then drag a plastic hair comb through it in an outward motion to create firework-like streaks

• Drop blobs of paint near the center of the paper, then pull a small squeegee outward in different directions to create fireworks bursts.

• Fill small squirt guns or spray bottles with thinned-out paint and let kids aim and spray onto the paper from a distance, creating a misty, firework-like effect. (Best for outdoor use!)

• Use a pipette or eyedropper to drip paint onto the paper, then blow on it or flick the paper to spread it. Layer the Colors

• Encourage kids to splatter different colors in layers to create depth, just like real fireworks. Add Finishing Touches

• Let the artwork dry slightly, then peel off the stickers if used. This leaves behind crisp star shapes against the splattered background.

• Kids can add hand-drawn details, glitter, or even glow-in-the-dark paint for an extra festive touch!

Why Kids (and Parents!) Love This Craft

Messy in a Good Way: It’s an exciting, active way to paint—perfect for kids who love movement-based art.

Looks Like Real Fireworks: The unpredictable splatter effect mirrors the bursts of fireworks lighting up the sky.

Encourages Experimentation: There’s no right or wrong way to splatter, making this a stress-free, open-ended project.

Fine Motor Skills & Sensory Fun: The flicking and splattering help with coordination while keeping kids engaged.

Creative Variations

Glow-in-the-Dark Fireworks: Use glow-in-the-dark paint for an extra nighttime effect!

DIY Firework Greeting Cards: Cut smaller pieces of paper and fold them into cards for July 4th greetings.

Firework T-Shirts: Use fabric paint and splatter onto dark-colored T-shirts for wearable firework art.

This Splatter Paint Firework Art is the perfect way to bring July 4th excitement into the hands of young artists. Whether you’re crafting at home, in a classroom, or at a summer camp, this hands-on activity will leave kids with both a keepsake and a memorable experience. So, grab some paint, start splattering, and let creativity burst like fireworks in the sky!

Rachel Ober founded Rachel’s Young at Art Studio in 2016 after finding it next to impossible to have a desk job. She received a BFA in Visual Communications, with an Illustration concentration, from the University of Arizona. Shortly after graduation, she began teaching art to children at a studio in southern California and realized her passion for working with kids. She decided to return to her desert roots to make her vision of owning her own art studio a reality. To find out more about Rachel’s Young at Art Studio, visit rachelsyoungatart.com