Red, White and Water Safe: Five Tips for the Fourth

As you and your family gear up to celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, pool parties, and trips to lakes, Aqua-Tots Swim School is urging parents to prioritize water safety during this patriotic season.

July is historically the deadliest month for drowning in the United States, and children account for approximately one-fourth of these fatalities.

“Drowning is swift and silent. It often occurs in mere seconds, and yet, it’s preventable,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s

independence, it’s crucial to remember that water safety should never take a holiday.”

This Fourth of July, Aqua-Tots Swim School is encouraging families to use its “Safer Summer” Checklist. By adhering to these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of drowning incidents during the holiday and throughout the summer.

Safer Summer Checklist

Active Supervision: Always designate a responsible adult (18+) to be actively watching children when they are in or near water. This person must be in the pool and within arm’s reach of children, avoiding alcohol consumption and distractions. Adults should take shifts to avoid fatigue. Install Barriers: Ensure doors leading outside the home are locked. Pools should be surrounded by four-sided fencing with locks and self-latching gates to prevent unsupervised access. Use Life Jackets: In open water, use properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, especially for young children and non-swimmers. Floaties are toys for experienced swimmers and are not lifesaving devices. Learn CPR: Being trained in CPR can make a critical difference in emergencies. Learn to Swim: Enroll children in year-round swim lessons to help them build essential, lifesaving skills.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.