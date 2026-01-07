Postpartum Must-Haves

Motherhood is beautiful — but the postpartum stage calls for support, comfort, and a few smart essentials to make life easier. Here are some standout products and local businesses designed to help new moms feel confident and cared for during the fourth trimester.

1. Earthly Threads Lounge & Pajama Sets

Earthly Threads provides effortless loungewear with their dreamy modal fabric. Choose from sets like the Tranquil Long Lounge Set ($119.95) which offers full-length comfort ideal for cooler days, or the Carefree Short Sleeve and Short Set ($98) which is perfect for warm weather or those middle-of-the-night feedings when you don’t want to overheat. Both styles are breathable, silky-soft, and made to move with you from bump to baby. Starting at $77.95. earthlythreads.com

2. Kindred Bravely Bamboo Sets

The pajama set you’ve been dreaming of! Classic, timeless, and unbelievably soft, this pajama set is made from temperature-regulating bamboo fabric that feels like a hug. The button-down design makes it nursing-friendly, while the relaxed fit transitions beautifully from pregnancy to postpartum. Perfect for sleeping, nursing marathons, or simply sipping your morning coffee, this set proves you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. $84.90. kindredbravely.com

3. The Lacto Bar

This creative local business turns breast milk into custom soap bars — a sentimental and skin-nourishing keepsake for new moms. Using your own leftover expired, unused or extra breastmilk The Lacto Bar is able to give it a second life by creating a soap loaf, uniquely designed and made for you. Each bar is crafted with love and integrity, using natural ingredients providing skincare that nurtures both individuals and the environment. thelactobar.com

4. MomCozy M9 Hands-Free Breast Pump

Meet your new best friend for pumping freedom. The MomCozy M9 is a fully hands-free, wearable breast pump that lets you move around and multitask while expressing milk. With quiet operation, customizable suction levels, and a sleek design that fits comfortably in your bra, it’s a must-have for moms on the go or those balancing baby time with everyday life. $269.99. momcozy.com

5. MomCozy Nursing Bras

Blending style and comfort, you’ll find a variety of styles and fits designed to stretch and adapt as your body changes — ideal for pregnancy through postpartum. Starting at $29.99. momcozy.com

6. Momstead Postpartum Recovery Products

A Scottsdale-based motherhood business built around supporting women through every stage of postpartum. Momstead offers all kinds of pampering products for moms to make postpartum recovery a bit easier. From sitz bath soaks, to postpartum support tea blends, belly butters, and more – everything is carefully curated and made with clean, non-toxic ingredients so that you can feel good about what you’re putting into and on your body. momsteadco.com

7. SeeSee’s High-Contrast Postpartum PJs

Designed by a mom of three, these thoughtful pajamas do double duty: they’re soft, stylish, and supportive for you—while the black-and-white high-contrast pattern stimulates your baby’s developing vision and brain growth. Made from sustainable bamboo, the set is gentle against sensitive skin, easy to nurse or pump in, and perfect for round-the-clock wear during those early weeks with your newborn. Starting at $98. shopseesee.com