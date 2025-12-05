Saturday, December 6, 2025
How I’m Making Christmastime At-Home Special with My Toddler

DIY Hot Cocoa Sensory Bin

The holiday season feels even more magical with a toddler in the house — the curiosity, wonder, and excitement make even the smallest traditions feel big. This year, I wanted to create an at-home Christmastime experience that felt cozy, meaningful, and full of simple joy. These are some of the activities and products that have made our days extra festive lately:

  1. Story Dream Machine with Grinch Story Collection Character

One of our favorite ways to slow down during busy December days is with story time, and the Story Dream Machine has quickly become a staple. It projects colorful, engaging story scenes onto the wall while narrating the classic tale. My son loves watching the images glow in the darkened room, and I love that it encourages calm, screen-free storytelling.

We’ve been enjoying the Grinch Story Collection character, which gives us Grinch-themed stories to cycle through. It’s become a sweet nightly ritual — blankets, lights down, and the Grinch lighting up the wall.

  1. Toniebox Holiday Characters

Our Toniebox is basically a toddler treasure chest, and the Tonies holiday characters have been such a fun addition this season. There’s something so magical about watching my son pop a festive Tonie on top and instantly hear songs, stories, and seasonal sounds.

The holiday Tonies help set the mood throughout the day: Christmas songs during breakfast, winter stories before nap, and soft lullabies in the evening. It’s a simple way to weave the spirit of the season into our everyday routine.

  1. Little Tikes Creative Chef Holiday Kits

If your toddler loves “helping” in the kitchen, the Little Tikes Creative Chef Holiday Kits are such a win. These kits let little ones bake, decorate, and pretend-cook with holiday-themed play food and tools.

It’s the perfect way to include them in baking without the mess (or the sugar highs). Plus, the kits look adorable set out as part of our holiday play area.

  1. Easy & Festive Sensory Play: Hot Cocoa Sensory Bin

Sensory play is always a hit in our house, but holiday-themed sensory bins take it to another level. One of our favorites is a simple hot cocoa sensory bin. Here’s how I put it together:

What’s Inside:

  • Cocoa Puff cereal for the base
  • A bag of mini marshmallows
  • Mini cups, scoops, and spoons
  • Candy canes for festive garnishing

My toddler scoops, pours, mixes, and pretends to serve cocoa to everyone in the house. It’s low-prep, low-mess, and keeps him entertained for surprisingly long stretches. Bonus it’s all edible too, so there’s no worrying if he accidentally puts it in his mouth.

Christmas doesn’t have to come from big outings or over-the-top plans. These simple, at-home moments — storytelling under twinkly lights, festive music from Tonies, pretend holiday baking, and themed sensory play — make the season feel truly special.

This year, staying home more has actually helped us slow down and savor the season together. And honestly, that might just be the best gift of all.

 

