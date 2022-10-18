Whether you live in the East or West Valley, you can celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day on October 18th at one of these local family-owned bakeries. Or, stop by anytime—no excuse needed—to indulge in a sweet homemade treat!

Rise Up Bakery

861 N Higley Rd #109, Gilbert • riseupbakeryaz.com

This local favorite spot got its start at the end of 2014. Since then, Rise Up has won the Best Bakery award in the East Valley Tribune’s Best of Gilbert contest every year since 2016.

They are known for their assortment of homemade cookies, buttery sweet and savory croissants, cinnamon rolls, and of course, cupcakes.

“Like everything we bake, our chocolate cupcake is made from scratch every day in our bakery,” said co-owner Danielle Lunt. “The color of sprinkles may change according to the season but the deep chocolate flavor of the cupcake and frosting remain the same. This is a cupcake you’ll enjoy right down to the crumbs!”

Stop in on National Chocolate Cupcake Day and Rise Up will give away one of their delicious chocolate cupcakes with every purchase.

The Boyer Bakery

13681 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise • theboyerbakery.com

Tucked inside the Surprise community is this cozy “Mom & Pop and their Children Shop”, as they like to refer to themselves. The Boyer Bakery, which was named the Best Bakery in the Valley three years in a row by Phoenix Magazine, dishes up a wide array of house-made pastries and treats.

While cupcakes are not regularly a part of the menu, The Boyer Family chocolate cake recipe has been a fan favorite for years and they will be whipping them up in honor of National Chocolate Cupcake Day.

“Our recipes and beverages are crafted with care and consistency, and we hope you’d agree that our hometown service is sweeter than our treats!”