Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Celebrating Dysart’s 100th Year of Excellence

During the 2020-21 school year, the Dysart Unified School District is celebrating its 100th year of educating the community.

The Dysart Unified School District is excited to be celebrating its 100th year of educating the community. Dysart was originally founded on July 16, 1920 by local farmer Nathaniel Martin Dysart.

The district has come a long way since the beginning. Check out some of Dysart’s notable events throughout the years:

The district was first established as a one-room schoolhouse with fewer than 10 students. Initially serving first through eighth grades, Dysart quickly became a growing part of the community. Enrollment increased to more than 200 by 1937, when the district hired its seventh teacher. By the late 1950s, Dysart was home to three elementary schools, and in 1962 added its first high school, Dysart High School. In 1977, Dysart officially consolidated into a K-12 unified district.

Dysart Unified School District
Top: Original Dysart Schoolhouse in 1920. Bottom left: Dysart school buses parked out front of one of
the original school buildings in the 1920s. Bottom right: Children play in the yard outside one of the
original Dysart school buildings in the late 1920s.

At the turn of the century, hyper growth began in the district with the addition of West
Point Elementary School in 2001. Between 2002 and 2010, 14 elementary schools and
three high schools were built to accommodate the growth.

Dysart Unified Ground Breaking
Left: Groundbreaking for Dysart High School in 1962. Right: Members of Dysart High School hold up a
banner with the school name and mascot.

West Point Elementary
West Point Elementary School dedication plaque.

West Valley Schools
Bottom left: Dysart students working at computers. Bottom right: Exterior view of Marley Park Elementary School, opened in 2004.

Today as the Dysart Unified School District celebrates its 100th anniversary, it now has a community of nearly 24,000 preschool through 12th grade students, and over 2,700 staff members. The district encompasses a massive 140 square miles and is home to 20 K-8 schools, four comprehensive high schools, a preschool, and one alternative program.

Dysart Unified today
Left: A graduate of Dysart’s Shadow Ridge High School. Top right: Aerial view of Valley Vista High School, located
in Surprise. Bottom Right: A Dysart Unified School District teacher with her students.

See more historic photos through the century.

