Celebrating Dysart’s 100th Year of Excellence

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Dysart Unified School District is excited to be celebrating its 100th year of educating the community. Dysart was originally founded on July 16, 1920 by local farmer Nathaniel Martin Dysart.

The district has come a long way since the beginning. Check out some of Dysart’s notable events throughout the years:

The district was first established as a one-room schoolhouse with fewer than 10 students. Initially serving first through eighth grades, Dysart quickly became a growing part of the community. Enrollment increased to more than 200 by 1937, when the district hired its seventh teacher. By the late 1950s, Dysart was home to three elementary schools, and in 1962 added its first high school, Dysart High School. In 1977, Dysart officially consolidated into a K-12 unified district.

At the turn of the century, hyper growth began in the district with the addition of West

Point Elementary School in 2001. Between 2002 and 2010, 14 elementary schools and

three high schools were built to accommodate the growth.

Today as the Dysart Unified School District celebrates its 100th anniversary, it now has a community of nearly 24,000 preschool through 12th grade students, and over 2,700 staff members. The district encompasses a massive 140 square miles and is home to 20 K-8 schools, four comprehensive high schools, a preschool, and one alternative program.

See more historic photos through the century.