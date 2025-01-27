Resume Tips & Tricks for High School Students

Whether your teen is applying for a job, gearing up for internships, or getting ready to send off college applications, a polished resume is a must have.

Below are some resume tips for teens put together by ElevateEdAZ – an initiative of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation that prepares individuals for college and careers:

1. Start with a Strong Format: Choose a clean, professional layout and list experiences in reverse chronological order. Use headings, bullet points, and consistent fonts to enhance readability. Use black font only and pick an easy font like (Arial, Calibri, or Helvetica). Consider utilizing templates available through platforms like Canva or Google Docs.

2. Tailor Your Content: Customize your resume for each position you apply for. Highlight relevant coursework, projects, and skills that align with the job description. Use keywords from the job listing to improve your chances of passing through an Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

3. Highlight Education and Skills: For students, education is key. List the school’s name, expected graduation date, and GPA. List any awards or scholarships received, and any relevant coursework or projects related to the job.

4. Showcase Experience: Include internships, part-time jobs, volunteer work, and relevant projects. Use action verbs to describe responsibilities and achievements.

5. Incorporate Extracurricular Activities: Highlight leadership roles, clubs, sports or organizations that demonstrate skills and interests. This shows initiative and a well-rounded character. Focus on experiences that illustrate teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership.

6. Keep It Concise: Ideally, resumes should be one page. Be selective about what to include and avoid unnecessary details. Eliminate fluff and focus on what truly matters. Save it as a PDF, so it’s easy to email or upload.

7. Proofread and Edit: Spelling and grammar mistakes can create a poor impression. Always proofread the resume multiple times. Consider asking a friend, mentor, or career services for feedback.

8. Add a Professional Summary (Optional): A brief professional summary at the top can provide context about aspirations and key qualifications. This is written in third person and should have a personal tone.

9. Update Regularly: Resumes should be updated regularly, especially after completing projects, gaining new skills, or taking on new roles.

10. Leverage Online Resources: Utilize online tools and resources, such as LinkedIn, to research industry standards and see how peers present their experiences.

A strong resume is an investment in your teen’s future. By following these tips, you can help your teen create a compelling resume that stands out.

Launched in 2020, ElevateEdAZ, an initiative of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, prepares individuals for college and career through stronger alignment between education, business, and the community. ElevateEdAZ is focused on increasing the number of students completing high-quality education to workforce learning pathways that align with the needs of industry and supports students in completing industry-recognized credentials, attaining early post-secondary credit, and participating in capstone work-based learning experiences, such as internships and job shadows. For more information, visit elevateedaz.com