Safe Sex for Teens

How to Have ‘The Talk’

As a parent, talking to your teen about sex can feel uncomfortable, but it’s one of the most important conversations you’ll ever have.

Here’s a guide on why it’s important, how and when to approach the subject, and the safe sex recommendations you should share with your teen:

Why it’s important to talk about sex with your teen

Teens are constantly exposed to information about sex – through media, friends and online sources. Unfortunately, much of this information can be inaccurate or misleading. As a parent, your role is to provide clear, reliable and accurate guidance on the subject.

Talking to your teen about sex allows you to address not only the physical aspects but also the emotional and relational components.

How and when to approach the subject

The timing of “the talk” is crucial. While many parents wait until their teens show signs of interest in dating or relationships, it’s better to start the conversation earlier.

By the time they reach their teenage years, sex should already be an ongoing discussion, rather than a one-time, awkward conversation.

If you’re unsure where to start, ask your teen what they already know and build the conversation from there. Don’t overwhelm them with too much information at once – break the conversation into smaller, manageable talks over time.

Safe Sex Recommendations for Teens

When talking about safe sex, it’s important to discuss both abstinence and protection. While abstinence is the only 100% effective way to avoid pregnancy and STIs, teens should also understand how to protect themselves if they decide to become sexually active.

Here are some key recommendations for safe sex:

Condoms: Stress the importance of using condoms every time they have sex. Condoms are highly effective in preventing both pregnancy and STIs when used correctly. Demonstrate how to use them properly or provide resources where they can learn.

Birth control: Talk about various birth control options and let them know that birth control helps prevent pregnancy but does not protect against STIs, making condoms essential even when using other forms of contraception.

STI testing: Encourage regular STI testing if they are sexually active. Many STIs do not have visible symptoms, so it’s important to get tested to ensure their health and the health of their partner.

Consent and communication: Teach your teen about the importance of mutual consent in any sexual encounter. Discuss the need for open communication with partners.

Having “the talk” with your teen about safe sex is essential for their overall well-being. By discussing sex early and often, you can provide the guidance they need to make informed and safe choices. Ultimately, your support and guidance will help your child navigate relationships and sexual health responsibly.