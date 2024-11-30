Ballet Arizona’s Beloved ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns Dec. 6-24

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ring in the holiday season with the timeless family tradition of attending a live performance of The Nutcracker, performed by Ballet Arizona and choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Ib Andersen. From Dec. 6 through 24, The Nutcracker is sure to be a memorable family experience for all. With 17 performances, families can enjoy The Nutcracker throughout the entire holiday season. Shows will take place in the afternoon and evening at Symphony Hall in Downtown Phoenix. All performances are accompanied by live music from The Phoenix Symphony. Ballet Arizona’s The Nutcracker sold out in both 2022 and 2023.

In 2013, The New York Times’ senior dance critic Alastair Macaulay hailed Andersen’s The Nutcracker as “one of the three finest productions” of the nearly 20 versions he attended around the country. Ballet Arizona created the production in 2006 at a cost of $1.8 million.

In honor of the 19th century tradition, The Nutcracker tells a mystical and enchanting tale of a young girl, Clara, who receives a wooden nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Through the magic of the season, Clara finds herself in a battle between the Nutcracker Prince and a frightful Mouse King. Along with the Nutcracker Prince, Clara embarks on a wondrous journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets to meet the magical Snow Queen and her snowflake dancers. Audiences of every age will immerse themselves in this enchanting landscape with many special effects to bring this one-of-a-kind live experience to life.

“From Clara’s tense battle with the Mouse King to the ethereal snow scene, The Nutcracker has something for everyone,” said Ballet Arizona’s Artistic Director, Daniela Cardim. “Our company dancers have worked tirelessly on this show, and I am excited to share our holiday magic with Arizona audiences.”

Audiences can enhance their holiday experience by adding a Capture the Magic VIP Premier Package for $125 per family of four. The package includes early entry to the Symphony Hall lobby to shop and snap your keepsake photo with the Sugar Plum Fairy, hot chocolate for four, autographed pointe shoes, and more.

The belief that the arts change lives is at the heart of Ballet Arizona’s mission, and their annual The Nutcracker Angel Night on Dec. 12 truly encompasses that. Ballet Arizona partners with community nonprofits, service agencies and generous donors to remove financial barriers so that people across Arizona can see The Nutcracker for free. With just $30, you can sponsor a child and be the start of a magical moment.

Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Ballet Arizona box office at 602-381-1096.

For more information, visit balletaz.org