Coffee Shops & Restaurants with Play Areas for Kids in Phoenix

Dining out as a family or grabbing a cup of coffee with a friend sounds like a fun idea, but it’s not always easy.

A relaxing dinner out, or that coffee meet up can quickly turn into yet another exhausting exercise in juggling and negotiating. I’ve been on the hunt to find places where kids can be entertained and parents can sit and just savor a bit, too.

I was so happy to find that these places DO exist! Here are some local spots that surpass “the usual” by offering everything from toys to full play areas and playgrounds to keep kids entertained and parents relaxed:

Awaken Café

6947 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley • vpc.church/awaken

This coffee shop, which is a part of Valley Presbyterian Church, features spacious outdoor seating with a large kid-friendly area consisting of slides, balls, climbing structures and more. Kids can play while adults sip on a cup of coffee and enjoy some community with other parents.

Barro’s Pizza

2485 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 158, Phoenix • barrospizza.com

At this Phoenix location, young kids can play in the restaurant’s pretend kitchen area, sit in the small tables and chairs, and there’s also a flat-screen TV for kids to watch.

Brat Haus

3622 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale • brathausaz.com

A large shaded patio with wooden picnic tables is where patrons eat and kids can play lawn games such as giant Jenga, ping-pong, darts and bean-bag toss. Grown-ups can enjoy one of 28 craft beers on tap. This restaurant is dog-friendly, too, so feel free to bring Fido.

Cafe Au Plait

10405 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Rd, Suite 100, Scottsdale • cafeauplait.com

This eclectic coffee shop serves local coffee, yummy treats such as muffins, croissants, and paninis, plus features a fun fenced in playspace with all kinds of pretend play that kids will love, a gift shop full of local vendors, a large outdoor patio, and even an event space!

The Café at Scottsdale Bible Church

7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale • scottsdalebible.com/cafe

This coffee shop at Scottsdale Bible Church is open to the public and is a great place to meet a friend for coffee or lunch throughout the week. The menu features items like breakfast sandwiches, parfaits, flatbreads, salads, and soups. It has two different fenced in playgrounds—one for small kids and one for older kids.

Driftwood Coffee

8295 W. Jefferson St., Peoria • driftwoodaz.com

This coffee shop situated in Old Town Peoria offers a selection of specialty coffee, pastries, and teas and has a wooden playground structure right outside its back patio. Kids can run free and play while mom and dad enjoy sipping their coffee while it’s still hot.

Giving Tree Cafe

2024 N. 7th St. #111, Phoenix • givingtreecafe.com

Giving Tree Cafe is an entirely plant-based restaurant offering an all organic and minimally processed menu where all the food is made from scratch and in small-batches. Kids’ will love the play corner complete with a wooden play kitchen, plenty of books, blocks, puzzles, and more! Dine in on Sundays and enjoy a live pianist, too!

Joe’s Crab Shack

1606 W. Baseline Rd., Tempe • joescrabshack.com

In Tempe, there is a huge outdoor playground for kids. The climber is shaped like a boat with three big sails and park-sized slides. This restaurant often does hoola hoop contests and group dancing on the weekends.

Joe’s Real BBQ

301 N. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert • joesrealbbq.com

Kids can run around or play cornhole on a grassy outdoor lawn next to air-conditioned patio tables. This country-style barbecue joint also has an antique John Deere tractor on display that kids will love.

Luci’s at the Orchard

7100 N. 12th St., Phoenix • lucisorchard.com

The large outdoor patio and lawn space that’s part of this converted ranch-style home features a mini splash pad. Kids can splash and play, or chill out on the grass at this fast-casual restaurant with indoor or outdoor seating. Moms and dads can shop Luci’s Marketplace or have a cocktail at Pomelo bar.

O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery

335 N. Gilbert Rd., Suite 102, Gilbert • ohsobrewery.com

At O.H.S.O.’s Gilbert location, there’s a large outdoor park area with yard games, a full bar, and even an enclosed dog park—all just behind the two-story brewery and restaurant. Bring the whole family to enjoy a burger inside, then head to the park to play a lawn game or listen to live music. There’s even an enormous T.V. screen so you can enjoy your favorite sporting event or movie from the comfort of a picnic blanket.

The Teapot

818 N. Fifth Ave., Phoenix • theteapotus.com

The downtown Phoenix yard of this converted historic home is a play space for ages 8 and younger, including a playhouse with slide, a mini rock wall and wooden patio tables for parents. Kids can play with various push-pedal cars and other toys; a $2 play fee is added for ages 1-8.

Trailhead Coffee

10700 N. 124th St., Scottsdale • mcdowell.church/trailhead-coffee

Trailhead Coffee is a part of McDowell Church in Scottsdale and open to the public. The menu features a variety of coffee, tea, smoothies, frappes, and more. You’ll also find plenty of outdoor seating, shade, yard games, and two playground structures for the kids to play on.