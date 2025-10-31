Sunday, November 2, 2025
HomeArticlesA Month Dedicated to Stories, Play, and Imagination
ArticlesEducationThings to do

A Month Dedicated to Stories, Play, and Imagination

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

This November, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is turning every corner of its colorful space into a celebration of reading. In partnership with The Steele Foundation, the Museum is hosting a monthlong Literacy Month filled with hands-on fun and family learning.

Thanks to the Foundation’s generous support, the Museum will offer a variety of literacy-rich programs that help children discover the magic of words. Each activity connects reading and creativity, showing that learning can be exciting and joyful.

Literacy-Inspired Activities for the Whole Family

Throughout November, families can take part in engaging programs that bring stories to life:

  • KIDchen Classes combine cooking and storytelling in delicious new ways.
  • Drop-in Reading Activities in the outdoor garden let kids relax with a good book.
  • Storybook Art Projects in the Art Studio encourage imagination and self-expression.
  • Music and Movement Classes teach rhythm and rhyme through play.
  • Storytelling Sessions connect reading, art, and creativity in fun, interactive ways.
  • These programs make reading more than just an activity—it becomes a shared adventure.
  • Extending Literacy Beyond the Museum Walls

The Steele Foundation’s gift will also benefit children across the community. Their support provides free field trip admission for 294 students from Title I schools, along with a free book for each student to take home. Families visiting during Free First Friday Night on November 7 will also receive free books to continue reading together at home.

Inclusion Through Play

The partnership continues in December with a Special Night of Play on December 7. This sensory-friendly event is designed for children with autism and other needs or abilities. Families can explore and play in a calm, welcoming environment created by the Museum’s education team. The evening will even include a visit from Santa, offering a gentle and joyful way to celebrate the season.

A Shared Commitment to Literacy

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of reading,” said Kate Wells, President & CEO of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. “We’re deeply grateful to The Steele Foundation for helping us bring literacy—and joy—to life for thousands of children and families this season.”

Plan Your Visit

All Literacy Month activities are free with Museum admission ($19 per person). Members and children under one are free. The Special Night of Play is a free after-hours event with limited space, and reservations are required.

For a full schedule of programs and events, visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org. To learn more about The Steele Foundation and its commitment to improving the lives of Arizona’s children through investments in education, visit steeleaz.org.

RELATED:

5 Ideas to Reignite the Spark for Reading This School Year
Literary Resources for Early Reading Adventures
What to do when reading is a chore

Previous article
When Picky Eating Is More Than Just Picky Eating
Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Local Tucson Baby Companies

Pandemic Pregnancy: Expecting the unexpected during COVID-19

Debra Citron wins Arizona Press Club Award for profile of illustrator...

Full moon tours offer glimpse wildlife in the mysterious hours of...

Graduation day: Motherhood has felt like a sprint, a marathon and...

Fun Ideas for Family Game Night