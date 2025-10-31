A Month Dedicated to Stories, Play, and Imagination

This November, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is turning every corner of its colorful space into a celebration of reading. In partnership with The Steele Foundation, the Museum is hosting a monthlong Literacy Month filled with hands-on fun and family learning.

Thanks to the Foundation’s generous support, the Museum will offer a variety of literacy-rich programs that help children discover the magic of words. Each activity connects reading and creativity, showing that learning can be exciting and joyful.

Literacy-Inspired Activities for the Whole Family

Throughout November, families can take part in engaging programs that bring stories to life:

KIDchen Classes combine cooking and storytelling in delicious new ways.

Drop-in Reading Activities in the outdoor garden let kids relax with a good book.

Storybook Art Projects in the Art Studio encourage imagination and self-expression.

Music and Movement Classes teach rhythm and rhyme through play.

Storytelling Sessions connect reading, art, and creativity in fun, interactive ways.

These programs make reading more than just an activity—it becomes a shared adventure.

Extending Literacy Beyond the Museum Walls

The Steele Foundation’s gift will also benefit children across the community. Their support provides free field trip admission for 294 students from Title I schools, along with a free book for each student to take home. Families visiting during Free First Friday Night on November 7 will also receive free books to continue reading together at home.

Inclusion Through Play

The partnership continues in December with a Special Night of Play on December 7. This sensory-friendly event is designed for children with autism and other needs or abilities. Families can explore and play in a calm, welcoming environment created by the Museum’s education team. The evening will even include a visit from Santa, offering a gentle and joyful way to celebrate the season.

A Shared Commitment to Literacy

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of reading,” said Kate Wells, President & CEO of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. “We’re deeply grateful to The Steele Foundation for helping us bring literacy—and joy—to life for thousands of children and families this season.”

Plan Your Visit

All Literacy Month activities are free with Museum admission ($19 per person). Members and children under one are free. The Special Night of Play is a free after-hours event with limited space, and reservations are required.

For a full schedule of programs and events, visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org. To learn more about The Steele Foundation and its commitment to improving the lives of Arizona’s children through investments in education, visit steeleaz.org.

RELATED:

5 Ideas to Reignite the Spark for Reading This School Year

Literary Resources for Early Reading Adventures

What to do when reading is a chore