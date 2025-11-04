GIVEAWAY – RAK Eats: SugarJam Southern Kitchen

Calling all brunch lovers! If you’re looking for a place that’s lively and full of delicious, comforting, and unique brunch fare, SugarJam Southern Kitchen delivers! It’s the kind of place where soulful comfort food feels like a warm hug from the South, complete with buttery biscuits, crispy fried chicken, and an atmosphere that makes you want to linger long after your plate is empty.

My husband and I had the chance to sneak away for a weekend brunch date to check out SugarJam Southern Kitchen and we were blown away by not only the energetic atmosphere, but the homey and hearty menu options.

The Food: Southern with a Scottsdale Twist

SugarJam’s menu reads like a love letter to Southern cooking. Brunch is the star of the show here — and for good reason. The Chicken & Waffles is a standout, featuring perfectly seasoned fried chicken atop a golden Belgian waffle, drizzled with BBQ maple sauce. The Shrimp & Grits is another fan favorite, with creamy stone-ground grits and a rich Cajun gravy that packs just the right amount of kick.

For those with a sweet tooth, don’t miss the bakery counter. Owner and chef Dana Dumas, affectionately known as “The Jam Lady,” brings her pastry roots to life with an irresistible lineup of pies, cookies, and of course, her signature SugarJam cookies — soft, buttery, and dotted with just enough sweetness to make you grab a box to go.

The Atmosphere: Brunch Done Right

Weekends at SugarJam feel more like a celebration than a meal. A live DJ spins R&B and soul hits while you sip mimosas and dig into comfort food classics. It’s energetic, lively, and unapologetically fun — the kind of place where brunch lasts well into the afternoon.

Even on quieter weekdays, the restaurant maintains its charm with attentive service and a laid-back, welcoming feel. Whether you’re catching up with friends, hosting a family brunch, or sneaking away for a mid-week comfort meal, SugarJam makes you feel right at home.

SugarJam Southern Kitchen isn’t just a place to eat — it’s an experience. With its bold flavors, soulful energy, and community-driven spirit, it’s easy to see why this Scottsdale gem has earned a loyal following. Come hungry, stay a while, and don’t leave without dessert.

Enter for your chance to win one of TWO $25 gift cards to dine at SugarJam!