Feeding Success

How to Manage Dietary Needs for Children with Special Health Concerns

Managing Diabetes at School

Children with diabetes have specific nutritional needs that include regular, timed meals and snacks, along with consistent hydration throughout the school day. Parents and schools can support this by:

Establishing a daily schedule that accommodates these needs

Incorporating visual hydration reminders

Avoiding the use of sweets as classroom rewards

Parents can send balanced meals and snacks that include a mix of protein, fiber, and carbohydrates to help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Schools should also have an emergency snack kit on hand with fast-acting carbohydrates—such as 4 oz juice boxes, hard candy, or glucose tablets—for immediate treatment of low blood sugar.

To help maintain blood glucose after treatment, the kit should also include follow-up snacks like cheese crackers, pumpkin seeds, milk, or a cheese stick. If a child experiences hypoglycemia, they should consume the fast-acting carbohydrate first, then follow up with a balanced snack about 15 minutes later to help stabilize their blood sugar.

Can Food Help My Child Focus? What Parents Should Know about Diet and ADHD

The link between diet and ADHD is still being actively researched. While diet alone cannot cause or cure ADHD, healthy dietary patterns can help manage symptoms and support overall well-being.

A good starting point is to aim for balanced meals throughout the day, using the USDA MyPlate as a guide. Balanced eating helps maintain steady blood sugar levels, avoiding the dips and spikes that can worsen ADHD symptoms. If your child does not regularly consume about 8 oz per week of fatty fish—like salmon, mackerel, or sardines—consider adding a fish oil supplement. DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, may support mood stability and focus.

It is challenging to pinpoint specific foods that universally trigger ADHD symptoms, as responses can be highly individual. In some cases, dietary changes bring increased attention and monitoring from caregivers, and the resulting behavioral improvements may stem more from that attention than from the food changes themselves. This does not mean diet doesn’t matter—it does—but the most effective approach is to encourage a variety of nutrient-rich foods.

Medication can also play an important role in managing ADHD. Nutrition should be seen as a complement to medical care, not a replacement. Decisions about starting or stopping medication should always be made in consultation with a healthcare provider.

Creating ADHD-friendly meals at home can be simple—especially once you know your child’s preferences. Many individuals with ADHD have stronger food texture and flavor preferences. One child might crave something crunchy, like roasted chickpeas, while another prefers creamy foods like yogurt. Once you have identified what they enjoy, round out each meal with a source of protein, fat, and carbohydrates to support focus and energy throughout the day.

Why Can’t I Eat What My Friends Eat? Explaining Celiac or Food Allergies to Your Child

It can be challenging when a child’s food needs differ from those of their peers. Being honest and transparent is usually the best approach—but it is essential to keep the conversation age-appropriate.

For a preschooler, you might say: “Your body needs different kinds of fuel, like how cars and trains use different fuels.”

For a school-age child: “Everyone’s body works a little differently. Yours feels best when we give it special foods that help it focus and grow strong.”

For a school-age child: “Everyone’s body works a little differently. Yours feels best when we give it special foods that help it focus and grow strong.” For older kids: “Your body processes food differently, so we give it the kind of support it needs to help you feel your best.”

By focusing on empowerment—feeling strong, focused, and able to play without getting sick—children can learn to view their food needs as helpful rather than limiting.

To help kids understand safe vs. unsafe foods, start with open, ongoing conversations. Focus on the why: some foods help their body feel good, while others might make them feel unwell. Use tools like:

Visual cues and labels at home

Ingredient spotting and label reading

Role-playing common situations (e.g., birthday parties, school snacks)

Involve your child in grocery shopping and food prep to build trust and curiosity. As they grow, teach emergency readiness, including how to:

Identify their allergies or food restrictions

Recognize symptoms of a reaction

Ask for help in case of an emergency

Children with dietary differences may feel shame, embarrassment, or frustration. You can support them by:

Validating their feelings without minimizing them

Reframing food differences as a source of strength

Creating inclusive environments (e.g., non-food rewards in classrooms)

Involve kids in food choices when appropriate, and model confidence by speaking about their needs matter-of-factly. Finding peers who share similar restrictions can also be incredibly empowering—it reminds them they are not alone.

After all, food is a powerful connector, and helping a child feel included and confident can make all the difference.