Bottled Water Drive: Donate bottled water this month to those in need

Women United is hosting a monthlong Maricopa County Bottled Water Drive in collaboration with Valley of the Sun United Way to support United Way’s nonprofit partners and the individuals and families they serve. Last year, this drive netted 51,000 bottles; this year, the goal is 200,000. The drive helps nonprofits including UMOM New Day Centers, which uses up to three pallets (5,760 bottles) of water each week.

“UMOM is committed to providing the needed water during our hot summer months to anyone in need, being open to the public as a location to pick up a bottle of water,” says AAron Iverson, UMOM’s distribution and donations manager.

To help, anyone can make a monetary donation — $5 for one case (40 water bottles) up to $200 for a pallet (1,920 water bottles) — or drop off bottled water at two locations during normal business hours from Aug. 1-31:

Bryant Commercial Real Estate, 2233 N. Seventh St., Phoenix.

State Farm – Mary Contreras Agency, 2146 E. Warner Road, Suite 101, Tempe.

Valley of the Sun United Way envisions a community where every child, family and individual is healthy, has a safe place to live and has every opportunity to succeed in school, in life and in work. Contact Kelli Fawcett at Valley of the Sun United Way for more information: kfawcett@vsuw.org or 602-677-3052 or visit donate.vsuw.org/give/346009/#!/donation/checkout