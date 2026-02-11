Understanding Postpartum Hair Loss



What to Expect & How to Manage It

Postpartum hair loss is a common and often unexpected change that many new mothers experience. Though it can be alarming, the good news is that it is temporary.

What Causes Postpartum Hair Loss?

The medical term for postpartum hair loss is telogen effluvium. It is triggered by hormone changes after pregnancy. Our hair goes through cycles. First, in the growth phase called anagen, the hair is actively growing over a period of years. This is followed by a transitional period of a few weeks, called catagen, when growth stops. Lastly, during the telogen phase the hair naturally falls out. In pregnancy, high estrogen levels encourage more hairs to enter the growth phase and stay there longer leading to fuller, thicker hair. However, after childbirth, estrogen levels drop and all of a sudden many hairs suddenly enter the resting phase and shed all at once. Over a period of months, follicles start to enter the cycle again in a more balanced way, without the influence of estrogen and hair returns to normal.

How Long Does It Last?

You can expect the increased shedding to:

Begin: 2 to 4 months postpartum

Peak: Months 4 to 6

Resolve: By 9 to 12 months postpartum

What to do?

Support a healthy scalp with regular shampooing

Control dandruff

Reduce breakage of existing hair by minimizing heat styling and chemical treatments

Avoid tight hairstyles that can harm follicles

Massage the scalp to promote circulation which supports follicle health

Eat a balanced, varied diet of nutrient rich foods with adequate calories

Prioritize sleep and don’t forget to take care of yourself. While I know this is hard to do with a new baby, stress and lack of sleep also promote hair loss and can compound the problem.

Dermatologist-Approved Products if Breastfeeding:

Nizoral 1% shampoo to control dandruff

Scandinavian Biolabs Bio-Pilixin Shampoo, Conditioner and Serum to support scalp health

Vanicream shampoo and conditioner for irritated/sensitive scalp

Foreo FAQ 301 LED hair strengthening scalp massager for red light hair stimulation and massage

Over The Counter Treatments and Supplements Safe When No Longer Breastfeeding:

Minoxidil 2% or 5% topical

Xtresse Hair Growth Gummies

Untangled Hair Supplement

When to See a Dermatologist

Consider making an appointment if: