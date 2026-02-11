Understanding Postpartum Hair Loss

What to Expect & How to Manage It
Postpartum hair loss is a common and often unexpected change that many new mothers experience. Though it can be alarming, the good news is that it is temporary.
What Causes Postpartum Hair Loss?
The medical term for postpartum hair loss is telogen effluvium. It is triggered by hormone changes after pregnancy. Our hair goes through cycles. First, in the growth phase called anagen, the hair is actively growing over a period of years. This is followed by a transitional period of a few weeks, called catagen, when growth stops. Lastly, during the telogen phase the hair naturally falls out. In pregnancy, high estrogen levels encourage more hairs to enter the growth phase and stay there longer leading to fuller, thicker hair. However, after childbirth, estrogen levels drop and all of a sudden many hairs suddenly enter the resting phase and shed all at once. Over a period of months, follicles start to enter the cycle again in a more balanced way, without the influence of estrogen and hair returns to normal.
How Long Does It Last?
You can expect the increased shedding to:
- Begin: 2 to 4 months postpartum
- Peak: Months 4 to 6
- Resolve: By 9 to 12 months postpartum
What to do?
- Support a healthy scalp with regular shampooing
- Control dandruff
- Reduce breakage of existing hair by minimizing heat styling and chemical treatments
- Avoid tight hairstyles that can harm follicles
- Massage the scalp to promote circulation which supports follicle health
- Eat a balanced, varied diet of nutrient rich foods with adequate calories
- Prioritize sleep and don’t forget to take care of yourself. While I know this is hard to do with a new baby, stress and lack of sleep also promote hair loss and can compound the problem.
Dermatologist-Approved Products if Breastfeeding:
- Nizoral 1% shampoo to control dandruff
- Scandinavian Biolabs Bio-Pilixin Shampoo, Conditioner and Serum to support scalp health
- Vanicream shampoo and conditioner for irritated/sensitive scalp
- Foreo FAQ 301 LED hair strengthening scalp massager for red light hair stimulation and massage
Over The Counter Treatments and Supplements Safe When No Longer Breastfeeding:
- Minoxidil 2% or 5% topical
- Xtresse Hair Growth Gummies
- Untangled Hair Supplement
When to See a Dermatologist
Consider making an appointment if:
- Shedding lasts beyond 12 months
- You notice bald patches or a widening part
- Your scalp is itchy, inflamed, painful or excessively flaky
- You are concerned you may have deficiencies of iron, vitamin D, zinc, vitamin B12 or folate