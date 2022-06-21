Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Home Articles Postpartum Recovery Essentials
Articles

Postpartum Recovery Essentials

Monique Seleen
0

Monique and Chris Seleen with their newborn, Carter. Photo by: Stephanie Reed Photography.

I expected pregnancy to be taxing on my body. I was prepared for labor to be painful. I anticipated there would be a recovery process, but I certainly didn’t expect it to be as long and difficult as it was. 

I spent months preparing for the arrival of our baby, but very little time thinking about what would make recovery as easy as possible for me. 

Looking back, here are some items I found to be essential that aided in my healing and made those first few weeks a little less painful: 

A peri bottle: 

The hospital gave me a few plastic bottles to take home but my favorite one was Frida Mom Upside Down Peri Bottle gifted from a friend. It has more of a shower hose nozzle that was a bit more convenient to use and looked cuter too. Either way, a peri bottle is pretty much a must-need those first few days and weeks. 

Witch Hazel or Tucks Pads:

Witch hazel has healing properties and the Tucks Pads provide cooling relief. The hospital gave me a supply to take home, but once I used those up, I bought some more and also got a bottle of straight witch hazel to just squirt on as needed too. 

Ice packs or disposable ice pads 

In those first few days, the two-in-one disposable instant ice packs that also double as maxi-pads were great. Eventually, I transitioned to reusable ice packs specifically designed for postpartum recovery. 

Mesh underwear 

I had heard mixed opinions about the lovely mesh underwear that the hospital provides but I actually really liked them! Fortunately, they gave me a few packs to take home. They’re stretchy and lightweight and hold everything in. Had I not had so many to take home, I definitely would have bought some more to have. 

Epsom salt 

I’m not a big fan of baths, but my midwife insisted that I take epsom salt baths multiple times a day if possible to promote healing. I was desperate for any sort of relief, so I obliged. 

A donut pillow 

This was something I didn’t think of ahead of time and ended up buying about 3 days after coming home from the hospital after realizing how painful it was to sit. It was a lifesaver especially on hard surfaces like wooden chairs, but I pretty much brought it everywhere with me those first few weeks. 

Comfortable loungewear 

Thankfully athleisure attire is easy to come by these days and an absolute MUST when trying to recover from childbirth. For the first few weeks, I continued to wear maternity clothes for a more comfortable and roomy fit. Liu & Qu Maternity Lounge Pants on Amazon were my favorite. I bought them in several different colors and wore them both during pregnancy and during those postpartum weeks. 

A basket of snacks and water next to the bed/or chair in the nursery where you spend a lot of time. 

It can be difficult to get up and get yourself something to eat when you have a sleeping baby on you or are trying to feed your baby. Keeping a basket of grab-and-go snacks is an easy way to ensure you’re eating too. Some trail mix, granola bars, nut packs, and dried fruit are great options. A huge water bottle is also a must have. 

A good bra

Whether breastfeeding or bottlefeeding, a supportive bra is another essential item. If nursing, find one that is easy to unclip and comfortable to wear all day. If bottle/formula feeding, a tight fitting sports bra is necessary those first few weeks. 

Stool softeners

If you give birth in a hospital, they will give you stool softeners right away and advise you to continue taking them at home for the next few days. Just do it, you’ll be glad you did. 

Previous articleTips for hiking with kids this summer
Next articleGiveaway: Special Screening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
Monique Seleen

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

5 Summer At-Home Date Night Ideas

Monique Seleen -
Babysitter cancel? Summer heat have you not wanting to leave the air-conditioned house? On a budget? You can still enjoy a fun evening with...
Read more
Articles

Rent a Backyard Pool This Summer

Monique Seleen -
Ever wanted to have a backyard summer get-together but lacked the space for it? Maybe you’ve envisioned having a family barbeque or pool party...
Read more
Articles

How to Survive Summer as a Working Mom

Kate Reed -
By Ashley Richards Ah, summer. Think sunny days, pool time and barbecues with family and friends. It’s a wonderful time of year, but it can...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
869FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO