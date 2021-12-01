Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Enter to win a family pack to see Santa’s Circus

Kate Reed
Santa‘s Circus, a holiday-themed acrobatic show founded, created and produced by former Cirque du Soleil performer and co-creator Francisco Santos, is coming to Arizona for the first time Dec. 2-5 at The Madison Center for the Arts

Santa‘s Circus is a high-energy, colorful, cirque-style show for the whole family. In this brand-new holiday-themed production, beautifully decorated to capture the essence of Christmas, audiences will see acrobats, trapeze acts, hoopers, tightrope walkers, jugglers, quick-change artists and more. Meet and greet your favorite Christmas characters and write your own letter to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus.
Check out the promo video here!

Enter to win a family pack of tickets to see this amazing holiday-themed show THIS Saturday December 4th!

